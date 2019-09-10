SkyWest, Inc. Reports August 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of August 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 130,381 block hours in August 2019, an increase of 5.3% from August 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since August 2018.

Additional flight statistics for August are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES AUGUST FLIGHT STATISTICS


Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

Block Hour Summary

August 2019

August 2018

% Change

August 2019

August 2018

% Change

By aircraft type:





 E175s

46,912

42,058

11.5

353,311

291,613

21.2

 CRJ900s

10,943

10,154

7.8

83,885

76,201

10.1

 CRJ700s

26,187

23,428

11.8

201,392

180,026

11.9

  Dual-class fleet

84,042

75,640

11.1

638,588

547,840

16.6







  CRJ200s

46,339

48,155

(3.8)

340,917

371,010

(8.1)







SkyWest Airlines total

130,381

123,795

5.3

979,505

918,850

6.6














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

August 2019

August 2018

%  Change

August 2019

August 2018

%  Change







 Departures

76,147

71,773

6.1

559,332

527,729

6.0

 Passengers

4,011,968

3,745,370

7.1

29,052,656

26,825,215

8.3

 Load Factor

84.0

83.2

 0.8 pts

82.4

81.7

 0.7 pts





On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.

