SkyWest, Inc. Reports August 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of August 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 130,381 block hours in August 2019, an increase of 5.3% from August 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since August 2018.

Additional flight statistics for August are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES AUGUST FLIGHT STATISTICS



Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary August 2019 August 2018 % Change August 2019 August 2018 % Change By aircraft type:











E175s 46,912 42,058 11.5 353,311 291,613 21.2 CRJ900s 10,943 10,154 7.8 83,885 76,201 10.1 CRJ700s 26,187 23,428 11.8 201,392 180,026 11.9 Dual-class fleet 84,042 75,640 11.1 638,588 547,840 16.6













CRJ200s 46,339 48,155 (3.8) 340,917 371,010 (8.1)













SkyWest Airlines total 130,381 123,795 5.3 979,505 918,850 6.6



























Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: August 2019 August 2018 % Change August 2019 August 2018 % Change













Departures 76,147 71,773 6.1 559,332 527,729 6.0 Passengers 4,011,968 3,745,370 7.1 29,052,656 26,825,215 8.3 Load Factor 84.0 83.2 0.8 pts 82.4 81.7 0.7 pts











On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://inc.skywest.com

