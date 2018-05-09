SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,800 additional block hours from SkyWest's E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 14,400 block hours from its other aircraft types.

In April 2018, SkyWest's dual class aircraft represented approximately 52 percent of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 50 percent in April 2017.

SkyWest reported 580,900 block hours for year-to-date April 2018, compared to 604,800 block hours year-to-date April 2017, a decrease of 23,900, or four percent. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 26,500 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 50,400 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 83,500 departures in April 2018 compared to 90,600 in April 2017, a decrease of 7,100, or 7.8 percent. Additional flight statistics for April are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. APRIL FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:













Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Fleet: April 2018 April 2017 % Change April 2018 April 2017 % Change E175 35,007 28,181 24.2 134,599 108,109 24.5 CRJ900 9,994 16,201 (38.3) 43,938 65,045 (32.4) CRJ700 30,590 31,596 (3.2) 125,462 119,611 4.9 Dual class fleet 75,591 75,978 (0.5) 303,999 292,765 3.8













CRJ200 46,054 44,214 4.2 181,062 177,490 2.0 ERJ135/145 22,907 31,936 (28.3) 95,857 134,555 (28.8) Single class fleet 68,961 76,150 (9.4) 276,919 312,045 (11.3)













Total Block Hours 144,552 152,128 (5.0) 580,918 604,810 (4.0)





























Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Airline: April 2018 April 2017 % Change April 2018 April 2017 % Change SkyWest Airlines 112,059 97,445 15.0 441,002 375,279 17.5 ExpressJet Airlines 32,493 54,683 (40.6) 139,916 229,531 (39.0)













Total Block Hours 144,552 152,128 (5.0) 580,918 604,810 (4.0)



























Other Flight Statistics:











Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD

April 2018 April 2017 % Change April 2018 April 2017 % Change Departures 83,498 90,600 (7.8) 331,625 354,462 (6.4) Passengers 3,899,117 4,250,019 (8.3) 15,219,347 16,270,396 (6.5) Load Factor 79.5 81.0 (1.5) pts 77.9 79.2 (1.3) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

