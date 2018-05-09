SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

SkyWest, Inc.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 144,600 block hours in April 2018, compared to 152,100 block hours in April 2017, a decrease of 7,600 or five percent. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft while reducing its 50-seat jets.

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,800 additional block hours from SkyWest's E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 14,400 block hours from its other aircraft types.  

In April 2018, SkyWest's dual class aircraft represented approximately 52 percent of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 50 percent in April 2017.   

SkyWest reported 580,900 block hours for year-to-date April 2018, compared to 604,800 block hours year-to-date April 2017, a decrease of 23,900, or four percent. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 26,500 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 50,400 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 83,500 departures in April 2018 compared to 90,600 in April 2017, a decrease of 7,100, or 7.8 percent. Additional flight statistics for April are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. APRIL FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:






Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Fleet:

April 2018

April 2017

%   Change

April 2018

April 2017

%  Change

     E175

35,007

28,181

24.2

134,599

108,109

24.5

     CRJ900

9,994

16,201

(38.3)

43,938

65,045

(32.4)

     CRJ700

30,590

31,596

(3.2)

125,462

119,611

4.9

         Dual class fleet

75,591

75,978

(0.5)

303,999

292,765

3.8







     CRJ200

46,054

44,214

4.2

181,062

177,490

2.0

     ERJ135/145

22,907

31,936

(28.3)

95,857

134,555

(28.8)

         Single class fleet

68,961

76,150

(9.4)

276,919

312,045

(11.3)







Total Block Hours

144,552

152,128

(5.0)

580,918

604,810

(4.0)















Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Airline:

April 2018

April 2017

%   Change

April 2018

April 2017

%  Change

     SkyWest Airlines

112,059

97,445

15.0

441,002

375,279

17.5

     ExpressJet Airlines

32,493

54,683

(40.6)

139,916

229,531

(39.0)







Total Block Hours

144,552

152,128

(5.0)

580,918

604,810

(4.0)














Other Flight Statistics:





Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

April 2018

April 2017

%   Change

April 2018

April 2017

%  Change

Departures

83,498

90,600

(7.8)

331,625

354,462

(6.4)

Passengers

3,899,117

4,250,019

(8.3)

15,219,347

16,270,396

(6.5)

Load Factor

79.5

81.0

  (1.5) pts

77.9

79.2

(1.3) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

 

