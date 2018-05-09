SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 144,600 block hours in April 2018, compared to 152,100 block hours in April 2017, a decrease of 7,600 or five percent. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft while reducing its 50-seat jets.
The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,800 additional block hours from SkyWest's E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 14,400 block hours from its other aircraft types.
In April 2018, SkyWest's dual class aircraft represented approximately 52 percent of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 50 percent in April 2017.
SkyWest reported 580,900 block hours for year-to-date April 2018, compared to 604,800 block hours year-to-date April 2017, a decrease of 23,900, or four percent. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 26,500 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 50,400 block hours from its other aircraft types.
SkyWest had 83,500 departures in April 2018 compared to 90,600 in April 2017, a decrease of 7,100, or 7.8 percent. Additional flight statistics for April are included in the accompanying table.
|
SKYWEST, INC. APRIL FLIGHT STATISTICS
|
Block Hour Summary:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Fleet:
|
April 2018
|
April 2017
|
% Change
|
April 2018
|
April 2017
|
% Change
|
E175
|
35,007
|
28,181
|
24.2
|
134,599
|
108,109
|
24.5
|
CRJ900
|
9,994
|
16,201
|
(38.3)
|
43,938
|
65,045
|
(32.4)
|
CRJ700
|
30,590
|
31,596
|
(3.2)
|
125,462
|
119,611
|
4.9
|
Dual class fleet
|
75,591
|
75,978
|
(0.5)
|
303,999
|
292,765
|
3.8
|
CRJ200
|
46,054
|
44,214
|
4.2
|
181,062
|
177,490
|
2.0
|
ERJ135/145
|
22,907
|
31,936
|
(28.3)
|
95,857
|
134,555
|
(28.8)
|
Single class fleet
|
68,961
|
76,150
|
(9.4)
|
276,919
|
312,045
|
(11.3)
|
Total Block Hours
|
144,552
|
152,128
|
(5.0)
|
580,918
|
604,810
|
(4.0)
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Airline:
|
April 2018
|
April 2017
|
% Change
|
April 2018
|
April 2017
|
% Change
|
SkyWest Airlines
|
112,059
|
97,445
|
15.0
|
441,002
|
375,279
|
17.5
|
ExpressJet Airlines
|
32,493
|
54,683
|
(40.6)
|
139,916
|
229,531
|
(39.0)
|
Total Block Hours
|
144,552
|
152,128
|
(5.0)
|
580,918
|
604,810
|
(4.0)
|
Other Flight Statistics:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
April 2018
|
April 2017
|
% Change
|
April 2018
|
April 2017
|
% Change
|
Departures
|
83,498
|
90,600
|
(7.8)
|
331,625
|
354,462
|
(6.4)
|
Passengers
|
3,899,117
|
4,250,019
|
(8.3)
|
15,219,347
|
16,270,396
|
(6.5)
|
Load Factor
|
79.5
|
81.0
|
(1.5) pts
|
77.9
|
79.2
|
(1.3) pts
About SkyWest
Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.
