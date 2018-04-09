SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

SkyWest, Inc.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 153,600 block hours in March 2018, compared to 161,900 block hours in March 2017, a decrease of 8,300 or 5.1%.  The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft, while reducing its 50-seat jets.  

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,500 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 14,800 block hours from its other aircraft types.   

SkyWest reported 436,400 block hours for year-to-date March 2018, compared to 452,700 block hours year-to-date March 2017, a decrease of 16,300, or 3.6%.  This net change was primarily driven by approximately 19,700 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 36,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 87,700 departures in March 2018 compared to 96,000 in March 2017, a decrease of 8,300, or 8.6%.  Additional flight statistics for March are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. MARCH FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:






Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Fleet:

March 2018

March 2017

% Change

March 2018

March 2017

% Change

     E175

35,587

29,120

22.2

99,592

79,927

24.6

     CRJ900

11,839

17,621

(32.8)

33,943

48,844

(30.5)

     CRJ700

33,202

32,219

3.1

94,872

88,017

7.8

        Dual class fleet

80,628

78,960

2.1

228,407

216,788

5.4







     CRJ200

47,394

49,063

(3.4)

135,009

133,275

1.3

     ERJ135/145

25,618

33,861

(24.3)

72,951

102,620

(28.9)

        Single class fleet

73,012

82,924

(12.0)

207,960

235,895

(11.8)







Total Block Hours

153,640

161,884

(5.1)

436,367

452,683

(3.6)















Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Airline:

March 2018

March 2017

% Change

March 2018

March 2017

% Change

     SkyWest Airlines

116,394

101,621

14.5

328,944

277,835

18.4

     ExpressJet Airlines

37,246

60,263

(38.2)

107,423

174,848

(38.6)







Total Block Hours

153,640

161,884

(5.1)

436,367

452,683

(3.6)














Other Flight Statistics:





Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

March 2018

March 2017

% Change

March 2018

March 2017

% Change

Departures

87,746

96,010

(8.6)

248,127

263,862

(6.0)

Passengers

4,142,398

4,527,654

(8.5)

11,320,230

12,020,377

(5.8)

Load Factor

80.2

81.0

  (0.8) pts

77.4

78.6

(1.2) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying approximately 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American.  This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

 

