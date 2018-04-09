SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,500 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 14,800 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest reported 436,400 block hours for year-to-date March 2018, compared to 452,700 block hours year-to-date March 2017, a decrease of 16,300, or 3.6%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 19,700 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 36,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 87,700 departures in March 2018 compared to 96,000 in March 2017, a decrease of 8,300, or 8.6%. Additional flight statistics for March are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. MARCH FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:













Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Fleet: March 2018 March 2017 % Change March 2018 March 2017 % Change E175 35,587 29,120 22.2 99,592 79,927 24.6 CRJ900 11,839 17,621 (32.8) 33,943 48,844 (30.5) CRJ700 33,202 32,219 3.1 94,872 88,017 7.8 Dual class fleet 80,628 78,960 2.1 228,407 216,788 5.4













CRJ200 47,394 49,063 (3.4) 135,009 133,275 1.3 ERJ135/145 25,618 33,861 (24.3) 72,951 102,620 (28.9) Single class fleet 73,012 82,924 (12.0) 207,960 235,895 (11.8)













Total Block Hours 153,640 161,884 (5.1) 436,367 452,683 (3.6)





























Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Airline: March 2018 March 2017 % Change March 2018 March 2017 % Change SkyWest Airlines 116,394 101,621 14.5 328,944 277,835 18.4 ExpressJet Airlines 37,246 60,263 (38.2) 107,423 174,848 (38.6)













Total Block Hours 153,640 161,884 (5.1) 436,367 452,683 (3.6)



























Other Flight Statistics:











Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD

March 2018 March 2017 % Change March 2018 March 2017 % Change Departures 87,746 96,010 (8.6) 248,127 263,862 (6.0) Passengers 4,142,398 4,527,654 (8.5) 11,320,230 12,020,377 (5.8) Load Factor 80.2 81.0 (0.8) pts 77.4 78.6 (1.2) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying approximately 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

