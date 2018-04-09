SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 153,600 block hours in March 2018, compared to 161,900 block hours in March 2017, a decrease of 8,300 or 5.1%. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft, while reducing its 50-seat jets.
The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,500 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 14,800 block hours from its other aircraft types.
SkyWest reported 436,400 block hours for year-to-date March 2018, compared to 452,700 block hours year-to-date March 2017, a decrease of 16,300, or 3.6%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 19,700 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 36,000 block hours from its other aircraft types.
SkyWest had 87,700 departures in March 2018 compared to 96,000 in March 2017, a decrease of 8,300, or 8.6%. Additional flight statistics for March are included in the accompanying table.
|
SKYWEST, INC. MARCH FLIGHT STATISTICS
|
Block Hour Summary:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Fleet:
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
% Change
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
% Change
|
E175
|
35,587
|
29,120
|
22.2
|
99,592
|
79,927
|
24.6
|
CRJ900
|
11,839
|
17,621
|
(32.8)
|
33,943
|
48,844
|
(30.5)
|
CRJ700
|
33,202
|
32,219
|
3.1
|
94,872
|
88,017
|
7.8
|
Dual class fleet
|
80,628
|
78,960
|
2.1
|
228,407
|
216,788
|
5.4
|
CRJ200
|
47,394
|
49,063
|
(3.4)
|
135,009
|
133,275
|
1.3
|
ERJ135/145
|
25,618
|
33,861
|
(24.3)
|
72,951
|
102,620
|
(28.9)
|
Single class fleet
|
73,012
|
82,924
|
(12.0)
|
207,960
|
235,895
|
(11.8)
|
Total Block Hours
|
153,640
|
161,884
|
(5.1)
|
436,367
|
452,683
|
(3.6)
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Airline:
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
% Change
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
% Change
|
SkyWest Airlines
|
116,394
|
101,621
|
14.5
|
328,944
|
277,835
|
18.4
|
ExpressJet Airlines
|
37,246
|
60,263
|
(38.2)
|
107,423
|
174,848
|
(38.6)
|
Total Block Hours
|
153,640
|
161,884
|
(5.1)
|
436,367
|
452,683
|
(3.6)
|
Other Flight Statistics:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
% Change
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
% Change
|
Departures
|
87,746
|
96,010
|
(8.6)
|
248,127
|
263,862
|
(6.0)
|
Passengers
|
4,142,398
|
4,527,654
|
(8.5)
|
11,320,230
|
12,020,377
|
(5.8)
|
Load Factor
|
80.2
|
81.0
|
(0.8) pts
|
77.4
|
78.6
|
(1.2) pts
About SkyWest
Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying approximately 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.
