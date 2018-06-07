SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined May 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,400 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 16,900 block hours from its other aircraft types.

In May 2018, SkyWest's dual-class aircraft represented approximately 53% of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 50% for the month of May 2017.

SkyWest reported 726,200 block hours for year-to-date May 2018, compared to 760,600 block hours year-to-date May 2017, a decrease of 34,400, or 4.5%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 32,900 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 67,300 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 85,000 departures in May 2018 compared to 93,700 in May 2017, a decrease of 8,700, or 9.3%. Additional flight statistics for May are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:













Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Fleet: May 2018 May 2017 % Change May 2018 May 2017 % Change E175 36,680 30,303 21.0 171,279 138,412 23.7 CRJ900 9,468 16,494 (42.6) 53,406 81,539 (34.5) CRJ700 31,212 31,828 (1.9) 156,674 151,441 3.5 Dual class fleet 77,360 78,625 (1.6) 381,359 371,392 2.7













CRJ200 46,470 45,748 1.6 227,532 223,237 1.9 ERJ135/145 21,442 31,385 (31.7) 117,299 165,940 (29.3) Single class fleet 67,912 77,133 (12.0) 344,831 389,177 (11.4)













Total Block Hours 145,272 155,758 (6.7) 726,190 760,569 (4.5)





























Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD By Airline: May 2018 May 2017 % Change May 2018 May 2017 % Change SkyWest Airlines 114,852 101,116 13.6 555,854 476,396 16.7 ExpressJet Airlines 30,420 54,642 (44.3) 170,336 284,173 (40.1)













Total Block Hours 145,272 155,758 (6.7) 726,190 760,569 (4.5)



























Other Flight Statistics:











Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD

May 2018 May 2017 % Change May 2018 May 2017 % Change Departures 85,052 93,736 (9.3) 416,677 448,198 (7.0) Passengers 4,101,381 4,446,369 (7.8) 19,320,728 20,716,765 (6.7) Load Factor 82.1 81.4 0.7 pts 78.8 79.7 (0.9) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

