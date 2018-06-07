SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined May 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 145,300 block hours in May 2018, compared to 155,800 block hours in May 2017, a decrease of 10,500 or 6.7%. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft while reducing its 50-seat jets.
The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,400 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 16,900 block hours from its other aircraft types.
In May 2018, SkyWest's dual-class aircraft represented approximately 53% of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 50% for the month of May 2017.
SkyWest reported 726,200 block hours for year-to-date May 2018, compared to 760,600 block hours year-to-date May 2017, a decrease of 34,400, or 4.5%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 32,900 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 67,300 block hours from its other aircraft types.
SkyWest had 85,000 departures in May 2018 compared to 93,700 in May 2017, a decrease of 8,700, or 9.3%. Additional flight statistics for May are included in the accompanying table.
SKYWEST, INC. MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS
|
Block Hour Summary:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Fleet:
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
% Change
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
% Change
|
E175
|
36,680
|
30,303
|
21.0
|
171,279
|
138,412
|
23.7
|
CRJ900
|
9,468
|
16,494
|
(42.6)
|
53,406
|
81,539
|
(34.5)
|
CRJ700
|
31,212
|
31,828
|
(1.9)
|
156,674
|
151,441
|
3.5
|
Dual class fleet
|
77,360
|
78,625
|
(1.6)
|
381,359
|
371,392
|
2.7
|
CRJ200
|
46,470
|
45,748
|
1.6
|
227,532
|
223,237
|
1.9
|
ERJ135/145
|
21,442
|
31,385
|
(31.7)
|
117,299
|
165,940
|
(29.3)
|
Single class fleet
|
67,912
|
77,133
|
(12.0)
|
344,831
|
389,177
|
(11.4)
|
Total Block Hours
|
145,272
|
155,758
|
(6.7)
|
726,190
|
760,569
|
(4.5)
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
By Airline:
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
% Change
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
% Change
|
SkyWest Airlines
|
114,852
|
101,116
|
13.6
|
555,854
|
476,396
|
16.7
|
ExpressJet Airlines
|
30,420
|
54,642
|
(44.3)
|
170,336
|
284,173
|
(40.1)
|
Total Block Hours
|
145,272
|
155,758
|
(6.7)
|
726,190
|
760,569
|
(4.5)
|
Other Flight Statistics:
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
% Change
|
May 2018
|
May 2017
|
% Change
|
Departures
|
85,052
|
93,736
|
(9.3)
|
416,677
|
448,198
|
(7.0)
|
Passengers
|
4,101,381
|
4,446,369
|
(7.8)
|
19,320,728
|
20,716,765
|
(6.7)
|
Load Factor
|
82.1
|
81.4
|
0.7 pts
|
78.8
|
79.7
|
(0.9) pts
About SkyWest
Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.
