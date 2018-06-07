SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined May 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

News provided by

SkyWest, Inc.

08:00 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported 145,300 block hours in May 2018, compared to 155,800 block hours in May 2017, a decrease of 10,500 or 6.7%. The net decrease was consistent with SkyWest's fleet transition plan to improve the mix of aircraft in its fleet by adding new E175 aircraft while reducing its 50-seat jets.

The year-over-year net change was primarily driven by approximately 6,400 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft (includes the E175 aircraft and the E175 SC aircraft) and a decrease of approximately 16,900 block hours from its other aircraft types.

In May 2018, SkyWest's dual-class aircraft represented approximately 53% of SkyWest's total block hour production for the month compared to approximately 50% for the month of May 2017.

SkyWest reported 726,200 block hours for year-to-date May 2018, compared to 760,600 block hours year-to-date May 2017, a decrease of 34,400, or 4.5%. This net change was primarily driven by approximately 32,900 additional block hours from its E175 aircraft and a decrease of approximately 67,300 block hours from its other aircraft types.

SkyWest had 85,000 departures in May 2018 compared to 93,700 in May 2017, a decrease of 8,700, or 9.3%. Additional flight statistics for May are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST, INC. MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS

Block Hour Summary:






Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Fleet:

May 2018

May 2017

%  Change

May 2018

May 2017

% Change

   E175

36,680

30,303

21.0

171,279

138,412

23.7

   CRJ900

9,468

16,494

(42.6)

53,406

81,539

(34.5)

   CRJ700

31,212

31,828

(1.9)

156,674

151,441

3.5

Dual class fleet

77,360

78,625

(1.6)

381,359

371,392

2.7







   CRJ200

46,470

45,748

1.6

227,532

223,237

1.9

   ERJ135/145

21,442

31,385

(31.7)

117,299

165,940

(29.3)

Single class fleet

67,912

77,133

(12.0)

344,831

389,177

(11.4)







Total Block Hours

145,272

155,758

(6.7)

726,190

760,569

(4.5)















Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

By Airline:

May 2018

May 2017

%  Change

May 2018

May 2017

% Change

   SkyWest Airlines

114,852

101,116

13.6

555,854

476,396

16.7

   ExpressJet Airlines

30,420

54,642

(44.3)

170,336

284,173

(40.1)







Total Block Hours

145,272

155,758

(6.7)

726,190

760,569

(4.5)














Other Flight Statistics:





Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

May 2018

May 2017

%  Change

May 2018

May 2017

% Change

Departures

85,052

93,736

(9.3)

416,677

448,198

(7.0)

Passengers

4,101,381

4,446,369

(7.8)

19,320,728

20,716,765

(6.7)

Load Factor

82.1

81.4

 0.7 pts

78.8

79.7

(0.9) pts

About SkyWest

Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines ("United"), Delta Air Lines ("Delta"), American Airlines ("American") and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United, Delta and American. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skywest-inc-reports-combined-may-2018-traffic-for-skywest-airlines-and-expressjet-airlines-300660736.html

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.skywest.com

Also from this source

May 09, 2018, 16:01 ET SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest...

May 09, 2018, 08:00 ET SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined May 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

News provided by

SkyWest, Inc.

08:00 ET