SkyWest, Inc. Reports July 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of July 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 128,953 block hours in July 2019, an increase of 5.8% from July 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since July 2018.

Additional flight statistics for July are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES JULY FLIGHT STATISTICS



Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary July 2019 July 2018 % Change July 2019 July 2018 % Change By aircraft type:











E175s 46,403 40,580 14.3 306,399 249,555 22.8 CRJ900s 10,549 9,637 9.5 72,942 66,047 10.4 CRJ700s 26,369 23,531 12.1 175,205 156,597 11.9 Dual-class fleet 83,321 73,748 13.0 554,546 472,199 17.4













CRJ200s 45,632 48,079 (5.1) 294,578 322,856 (8.8)













SkyWest Airlines total 128,953 121,827 5.8 849,124 795,055 6.8



























Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: July 2019 July 2018 % Change July 2019 July 2018 % Change













Departures 74,658 70,891 5.3 483,185 455,956 6.0 Passengers 4,042,551 3,762,840 7.4 25,040,686 23,079,845 8.5 Load Factor 86.2 84.8 1.4 pts 82.2 81.5 0.7 pts











On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

