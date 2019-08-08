SkyWest, Inc. Reports July 2019 Traffic

SkyWest, Inc.

Aug 08, 2019, 08:00 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of July 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 128,953 block hours in July 2019, an increase of 5.8% from July 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since July 2018.

Additional flight statistics for July are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES JULY FLIGHT STATISTICS


Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

Block Hour Summary

July 2019

July 2018

%  Change

July 2019

July 2018

%  Change

By aircraft type:





 E175s

46,403

40,580

14.3

306,399

249,555

22.8

 CRJ900s

10,549

9,637

9.5

72,942

66,047

10.4

 CRJ700s

26,369

23,531

12.1

175,205

156,597

11.9

  Dual-class fleet

83,321

73,748

13.0

554,546

472,199

17.4







  CRJ200s

45,632

48,079

(5.1)

294,578

322,856

(8.8)







SkyWest Airlines total

128,953

121,827

5.8

849,124

795,055

6.8














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

July 2019

July 2018

%  Change

July 2019

July 2018

%  Change







 Departures

74,658

70,891

5.3

483,185

455,956

6.0

 Passengers

4,042,551

3,762,840

7.4

25,040,686

23,079,845

8.5

 Load Factor

86.2

84.8

 1.4 pts

82.2

81.5

 0.7 pts





On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

