SkyWest, Inc. Reports June 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of June 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 127,415 block hours in June 2019, an increase of 8.6% from June 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since June 2018.

Additional flight statistics for June are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES JUNE FLIGHT STATISTICS








Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

Block Hour Summary

June 2019

June 2018

%  Change

June 2019

June 2018

%  Change

By aircraft type:





 E175s

45,880

37,695

21.7

259,996

208,975

24.4

 CRJ900s

10,443

9,694

7.7

62,393

56,410

10.6

 CRJ700s

26,223

22,741

15.3

148,836

133,066

11.9

  Dual-class fleet

82,546

70,130

17.7

471,225

398,451

18.3







  CRJ200s

44,869

47,244

(5.0)

248,946

274,777

(9.4)







SkyWest Airlines total

127,415

117,374

8.6

720,171

673,228

7.0














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

June 2019

June 2018

%  Change

June 2019

June 2018

%  Change







 Departures

73,104

68,249

7.1

408,527

385,065

6.1

 Passengers

3,951,900

3,591,684

10.0

20,998,133

19,317,005

8.7

 Load Factor

86.0

84.3

 1.7 pts

81.4

80.8

 0.6 pts





On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 13,000 employees.

