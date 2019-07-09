SkyWest, Inc. Reports June 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of June 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 127,415 block hours in June 2019, an increase of 8.6% from June 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since June 2018.

Additional flight statistics for June are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES JUNE FLIGHT STATISTICS















Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary June 2019 June 2018 % Change June 2019 June 2018 % Change By aircraft type:











E175s 45,880 37,695 21.7 259,996 208,975 24.4 CRJ900s 10,443 9,694 7.7 62,393 56,410 10.6 CRJ700s 26,223 22,741 15.3 148,836 133,066 11.9 Dual-class fleet 82,546 70,130 17.7 471,225 398,451 18.3













CRJ200s 44,869 47,244 (5.0) 248,946 274,777 (9.4)













SkyWest Airlines total 127,415 117,374 8.6 720,171 673,228 7.0



























Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: June 2019 June 2018 % Change June 2019 June 2018 % Change













Departures 73,104 68,249 7.1 408,527 385,065 6.1 Passengers 3,951,900 3,591,684 10.0 20,998,133 19,317,005 8.7 Load Factor 86.0 84.3 1.7 pts 81.4 80.8 0.6 pts











On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 13,000 employees.

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.

