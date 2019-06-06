SkyWest, Inc. Reports May 2019 Traffic

SkyWest, Inc.

Jun 06, 2019, 08:01 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of May 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 124,404 block hours in May 2019, an increase of 8.3% from May 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since May 2018.

Additional flight statistics for May are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS








Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

Block Hour Summary

May 2019

May 2018

%  Change

May 2019

May 2018

%  Change

By aircraft type:





 E175s

44,803

36,680

22.1

214,116

171,279

25.0

 CRJ900s

10,360

9,468

9.4

51,950

46,716

11.2

 CRJ700s

26,057

22,234

17.2

122,613

110,327

11.1

  Dual-class fleet

81,220

68,382

18.8

388,679

328,322

18.4







  CRJ200s

43,184

46,470

(7.1)

204,077

227,532

(10.3)







SkyWest Airlines total

124,404

114,852

8.3

592,756

555,854

6.6














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

May 2019

May 2018

%  Change

May 2019

May 2018

%  Change







 Departures

72,713

66,915

8.7

335,423

316,816

5.9

 Passengers

3,845,886

3,443,673

11.7

17,046,229

15,725,321

8.4

 Load Factor

83.9

82.9

 1.0 pts

80.4

80.1

 0.3 pts





On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.

