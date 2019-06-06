SkyWest, Inc. Reports May 2019 Traffic
Jun 06, 2019, 08:01 ET
ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of May 2019.
SkyWest Airlines reported 124,404 block hours in May 2019, an increase of 8.3% from May 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since May 2018.
Additional flight statistics for May are included in the accompanying table.
|
SKYWEST AIRLINES MAY FLIGHT STATISTICS
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Block Hour Summary
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
By aircraft type:
|
E175s
|
44,803
|
36,680
|
22.1
|
214,116
|
171,279
|
25.0
|
CRJ900s
|
10,360
|
9,468
|
9.4
|
51,950
|
46,716
|
11.2
|
CRJ700s
|
26,057
|
22,234
|
17.2
|
122,613
|
110,327
|
11.1
|
Dual-class fleet
|
81,220
|
68,382
|
18.8
|
388,679
|
328,322
|
18.4
|
CRJ200s
|
43,184
|
46,470
|
(7.1)
|
204,077
|
227,532
|
(10.3)
|
SkyWest Airlines total
|
124,404
|
114,852
|
8.3
|
592,756
|
555,854
|
6.6
|
Other Flight Statistics
|
Month
|
Month
|
Month
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
SkyWest Airlines:
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Departures
|
72,713
|
66,915
|
8.7
|
335,423
|
316,816
|
5.9
|
Passengers
|
3,845,886
|
3,443,673
|
11.7
|
17,046,229
|
15,725,321
|
8.4
|
Load Factor
|
83.9
|
82.9
|
1.0 pts
|
80.4
|
80.1
|
0.3 pts
On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.
SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.
Share this article