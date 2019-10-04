SkyWest, Inc. Reports September 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of September 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 116,599 block hours in September 2019, an increase of 6.3% from September 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since September 2018.

Additional flight statistics for September are included in the accompanying table.

Consistent with common current industry practice, SkyWest will discontinue reporting traffic on a monthly basis following today's report.

SKYWEST AIRLINES SEPTEMBER FLIGHT STATISTICS



Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary September

2019 September

2018 % Change September

2019 September

2018 % Change By aircraft type:











E175s 42,465 38,056 11.6 395,776 329,669 20.1 CRJ900s 10,103 8,384 20.5 93,988 84,586 11.1 CRJ700s 23,056 21,662 6.4 224,448 201,688 11.3 Dual-class fleet 75,624 68,102 11.0 714,212 615,943 16.0













CRJ200s 40,975 41,540 (1.4) 381,892 412,549 (7.4)













SkyWest Airlines total 116,599 109,642 6.3 1,096,104 1,028,492 6.6



























Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: September

2019 September

2018 % Change September

2019 September

2018 % Change













Departures 68,467 64,410 6.3 627,799 592,139 6.0 Passengers 3,514,309 3,276,346 7.3 32,566,966 30,101,561 8.2 Load Factor 81.6 80.9 0.7 pts 82.3 81.6 0.7 pts











On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 40 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.

