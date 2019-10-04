SkyWest, Inc. Reports September 2019 Traffic

SkyWest, Inc.

Oct 04, 2019, 16:01 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of September 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 116,599 block hours in September 2019, an increase of 6.3% from September 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the incremental E175 aircraft, CRJ900 aircraft and CRJ700 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since September 2018.

Additional flight statistics for September are included in the accompanying table.

Consistent with common current industry practice, SkyWest will discontinue reporting traffic on a monthly basis following today's report. 

SKYWEST AIRLINES SEPTEMBER FLIGHT STATISTICS


Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

Block Hour Summary

September
2019

September
2018

%  Change

September
2019

September
2018

%  Change

By aircraft type:





 E175s

42,465

38,056

11.6

395,776

329,669

20.1

 CRJ900s

10,103

8,384

20.5

93,988

84,586

11.1

 CRJ700s

23,056

21,662

6.4

224,448

201,688

11.3

  Dual-class fleet

75,624

68,102

11.0

714,212

615,943

16.0







  CRJ200s

40,975

41,540

(1.4)

381,892

412,549

(7.4)







SkyWest Airlines total

116,599

109,642

6.3

1,096,104

1,028,492

6.6














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

September
2019

September
2018

%  Change

September
2019

September
2018

%  Change







 Departures

68,467

64,410

6.3

627,799

592,139

6.0

 Passengers

3,514,309

3,276,346

7.3

32,566,966

30,101,561

8.2

 Load Factor

81.6

80.9

 0.7 pts

82.3

81.6

 0.7 pts





On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 40 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.

