Skywire Names Mike Nold as President and Chief Executive Officer

Nold to Lead the Independent Metro Connectivity Provider Through Its Next Phase of Growth and Operational Execution

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skywire Networks (Skywire), a trusted provider of internet, voice, and connectivity services across the tri-state region, announces the appointment of Mike Nold as President and CEO. He brings significant experience in communications services, digital infrastructure, and technology enablement to Skywire, one of the tri-state's original pioneers of dedicated, rooftop fixed wireless communications.

Mike Nold

Mike Nold is a value-creation leader whose experience spans Fortune 50 enterprises to the middle market, with a track record of leading strategic growth, transformation, and operating discipline. Nold joins Skywire, most recently, from the senior ranks of two of the world's leading digital infrastructure providers, having served as EVP of Corporate Development & Strategy at Zayo Group and VP of Corporate Development & Strategy at Equinix. He also brings analogous leadership experience to Skywire, having served as CEO and interim CEO of two private-equity-owned middle-market companies — including a regional broadband ISP whose model aligned with Skywire's own. Earlier in his career, Nold was a senior private equity principal, co-led global corporate strategy at Hewlett-Packard and served as a consultant at Bain & Company.

"We're thrilled that Mike has joined to lead Skywire's next phase of growth," said John Troy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Skywire. "He is a proven operator with deep roots in connectivity and digital infrastructure, with a strategic vision for a customer- and partner-centric future."

Nold earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan.

The appointment follows the company's recent addition of Derek Watson as Chief Financial Officer and reflects Skywire's continued investment in leadership, operational discipline, and long-term growth. Watson brings a 20-year track record of leading finance and strategy organizations across public companies, private equity-backed businesses, and institutionally backed growth platforms.

About Skywire Networks

Skywire Networks is a leading local communications services provider to the New York City Metro and Northern New Jersey. Serving enterprise and residential customers, it owns and operates one of the region's largest rooftop fixed-wireless networks, built on a fiber backbone. For more than two decades, Skywire has connected the region's businesses, buildings, and homes—often Connecting the Unconnectable.™ skywirenetworks.com

Contact: Rosemary Rubbo

Director of Marketing

Skywire Networks

[email protected]

(203) 675-6661

SOURCE Skywire Networks