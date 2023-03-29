Skywire Networks Joins the Growing Carrier Ecosystem at DataVerge's Carrier-Neutral Interconnected Facility in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skywire Networks, a division of Xchange Telecom LLC, has joined the growing carrier ecosystem at DataVerge, owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn. Skywire has been providing the area with services for over 10 years as one of the leading internet and network connectivity providers in the Tri-State area. They will leverage DataVerge's core interconnection services, namely its network-to-network interface (NNI) services, to expand its services. Using Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) capabilities, the growing enterprises colocating at DataVerge will benefit from fast private internet and broadband with scalability, extensive policy control, backed by the joint proven track record of both partners.

Skywire

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DataVerge and leveraging their growing ecosystem and state-of-the-art Meet-Me Room," shared Doug Turtz, CEO at Skywire. "Both Skywire and DataVerge are committed to bringing the best in connectivity to the Tri-State area, increasing access to businesses and consumers."

As the only interconnected facility in Brooklyn, DataVerge has welcomed 30+ carriers. This latest partnership solidifies the facility's position as the critical connectivity meeting point, servicing thousands of businesses and millions of consumers in the Brooklyn and the Tri-State area.

"We are excited to welcome Skywire - one of the fastest growing network providers in NYC, to our growing connectivity ecosystem in Brooklyn," says Ray Sidler, CEO of DataVerge. "They will now be able to peer with over 30 other network providers while powering the growing community of businesses and consumers in our region."

As the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, DataVerge has been growing its carrier and enterprise ecosystem since 2003. Recently DataVerge announced the addition of Lightpath and Flume, and have added interconnection pioneer Hunter Newby to their board of directors to continue to drive the digital economy in the region. For enterprise, learn more about the DataVerge colocation options. For carrier and network providers, learn how you can join the DataVerge connectivity ecosystem.

About Skywire Networks

Skywire Networks is among the fastest growing network and service providers in New York City. With more than 2,000 lit buildings, and a near-net footprint of 100,000+ commercial buildings and residential MDUs, Skywire is the pioneer in SLA-backed, multi-gig, fixed wireless solutions. Skywire Networks addresses the problem of poor fiber density in NYC in a multitude of ways by leveraging various edge technologies including Fiber and Fixed Wireless Access. Visit us at skywirenetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connection to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

SOURCE DataVerge