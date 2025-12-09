Skyword Patents Dynamic AI Workflow to Deliver Breakthrough Speed, Quality and Precision in Content Marketing

Skyword's patented technique guides marketers on what to create and how, accelerating the creation of high-performing, human-authored content.

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the leader in enterprise content marketing, today announced it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,437,022 B1 for Dynamic Generation of Work Requests—a pioneering technique for applying AI that bridges the critical gap between strategic planning and effective execution in content marketing.

Built into the company's Accelerator360™ content marketing platform, the patented workflow pinpoints where a brand can win visibility, generates detailed content briefs aligned to each strategic opportunity, matches those briefs to qualified subject-matter experts for creation, and coordinates the entire creation process.

At a time when AI-powered search is transforming how audiences discover and evaluate content, Skyword's human-led, AI-accelerated approach gives enterprise marketers a critical edge: clearer direction, faster action, and original content designed to achieve strategic outcomes from the start.

Fixing the Part of Content Marketing Most AI Tools Ignore

Unlike AI tools focused primarily on ad hoc content generation, Accelerator360's creation process uses the power of automation and LLM reasoning to dynamically optimize the decisions that determine content performance.

Key features of Accelerator360's patented system include:

Pinpointing Visibility Opportunities: Real-time search data is filtered through a brand-specific lens to identify gaps and opportunities for discoverability that match category, competitor, and audience needs.





Real-time search data is filtered through a brand-specific lens to identify gaps and opportunities for discoverability that match category, competitor, and audience needs. Generating Strategy-Driven Briefs: LLMs dynamically translate content opportunities into brand-aligned, data-backed briefs for creators, complete with detailed guidance on what to include and how to differentiate. As priority topics, competitor activity, or audience needs shift, dynamic brief generation ensures each assignment reflects the latest strategic reality.





LLMs dynamically translate content opportunities into brand-aligned, data-backed briefs for creators, complete with detailed guidance on what to include and how to differentiate. As priority topics, competitor activity, or audience needs shift, dynamic brief generation ensures each assignment reflects the latest strategic reality. Matching Briefs to Qualified Experts: Proprietary logic matches each brief to the most relevant subject matter expert(s) in the Skyword Talent Network and manages bidding and assignment routing to ensure execution by the best-qualified creator.

Why This Matters for Marketing Leaders

Skyword's innovation comes as marketers face new pressures from AI search disruption, declining organic traffic, and disjointed content workflows.

The patented technology in Accelerator360™ addresses modern marketing demands by offering:

Faster execution with enforced strategic control

Real-time visibility signals to guide smarter content investments

Human-authored quality at AI-accelerated speed

Seamless coordination from insights to execution

Closing the Gap Between Insights and Execution

"We believe brands are losing their soul by having AI create their content. It's best left to subject matter experts to create what should be compelling, thoughtful, and unique to match the brand's ethos and why they're in business," said Darryl Gehly, Chief Strategy Officer at Skyword. "Instead, brands should be using AI to automate and accelerate processes to better understand their opportunities, get to market faster, gain visibility, and grow their audience more efficiently. This patented technology, as applied in Accelerator360™, protects a brand's soul while still driving speed and efficiency."

"Brands that move fastest on visibility signals—and execute with authority—will own the next era of discovery," said Andrew Wheeler, CEO of Skyword. "This workflow gives our clients that ability while keeping expertise and quality at the core. And as we integrate AI search visibility inputs directly into the system, its strategic value only increases."

Positioned for the Future of Discovery

With buyer behavior evolving rapidly and channel complexity increasing in the digital ecosystem, Skyword's patented technology is a foundational leap toward smarter, scalable content operations tailored to today's high-stakes marketing needs.

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword is a content marketing consultancy with integrated creative services and a proprietary content marketing platform. Serving clients from emerging disruptors to Fortune 500 leaders, we specialize in helping brands scale organic influence and demand across the channels their audience actually uses—the only reliable way to grow business in a search-everywhere landscape.

Learn more at skyword.com

