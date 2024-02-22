Skyword's Accelerator360 Helps Brands Rapidly Scale SEO Content Creation with Advanced AI

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the leader in enterprise content marketing, today announces the launch of Accelerator360, a new (patent-pending) tool that revolutionizes how brands approach SEO content creation.

Accelerator360 leverages advanced AI alongside Skyword's global talent network and built-in editorial services to deliver high-impact, search-optimized content with unprecedented speed, quality, and efficiency.

"Traditional SEO content creation has long been slow and resource-intensive, involving multiple tools and handoffs across teams," says Skyword's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wheeler. "Accelerator360 connects all the dots in one tool, leveraging cutting-edge technology to expedite the creation process while ensuring high-quality, data-driven content that will actually boost rankings."

Organic search remains a top channel for business growth in 2024. Meanwhile, Google's new search generative experience (SGE) and the accelerated adoption of AI make content quality, originality, and relevance more critical to ranking than ever.

Frustrated by limited internal resources, inefficient workflows, and the struggle to find reliable, high-quality talent, many brands fall behind in the crucial race to achieve top search visibility.

Accelerator360 addresses these pain points head-on, streamlining the entire SEO content creation process in one tool with data-driven precision and AI-powered automation.

The new tool identifies high-impact keywords, taking into account the brand's target audience, key competitors, and intent. It then auto-generates content briefs and matches each to top-tier writers with proven expertise.

It further accelerates content production with an automated workflow, including editorial review to ensure brand consistency, adherence to style guidelines, and plagiarism-free content delivery.

With Accelerator360, brand marketing teams can:

Secure top search positions by targeting high-traffic terms used by competitors.

Quickly dominate search results with more high-quality SEO content published faster.

Attract more qualified search traffic by aligning content with target audience intent and coverage areas.

Cut wasted time and budget by streamlining manual keyword research and content creation processes.

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword is the expert in high-quality end-to-end content marketing for enterprise and upper-mid-market brands.

A private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Skyword has helped industry-leading brands create and publish more than one million original pieces of content designed to build loyal audiences and drive business growth for their brands.

To learn more, visit skyword.com or email [email protected].

