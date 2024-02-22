Skyword's Accelerator360 Helps Brands Rapidly Scale SEO Content Creation with Advanced AI

News provided by

SKYWORD

22 Feb, 2024, 09:54 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the leader in enterprise content marketing, today announces the launch of Accelerator360, a new (patent-pending) tool that revolutionizes how brands approach SEO content creation.

Accelerator360 leverages advanced AI alongside Skyword's global talent network and built-in editorial services to deliver high-impact, search-optimized content with unprecedented speed, quality, and efficiency.

"Traditional SEO content creation has long been slow and resource-intensive, involving multiple tools and handoffs across teams," says Skyword's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wheeler. "Accelerator360 connects all the dots in one tool, leveraging cutting-edge technology to expedite the creation process while ensuring high-quality, data-driven content that will actually boost rankings."

Organic search remains a top channel for business growth in 2024. Meanwhile, Google's new search generative experience (SGE) and the accelerated adoption of AI make content quality, originality, and relevance more critical to ranking than ever.

Frustrated by limited internal resources, inefficient workflows, and the struggle to find reliable, high-quality talent, many brands fall behind in the crucial race to achieve top search visibility.
Accelerator360 addresses these pain points head-on, streamlining the entire SEO content creation process in one tool with data-driven precision and AI-powered automation.

The new tool identifies high-impact keywords, taking into account the brand's target audience, key competitors, and intent. It then auto-generates content briefs and matches each to top-tier writers with proven expertise.

It further accelerates content production with an automated workflow, including editorial review to ensure brand consistency, adherence to style guidelines, and plagiarism-free content delivery.

With Accelerator360, brand marketing teams can:

  • Secure top search positions by targeting high-traffic terms used by competitors.
  • Quickly dominate search results with more high-quality SEO content published faster.
  • Attract more qualified search traffic by aligning content with target audience intent and coverage areas.
  • Cut wasted time and budget by streamlining manual keyword research and content creation processes.

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword is the expert in high-quality end-to-end content marketing for enterprise and upper-mid-market brands.

A private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Skyword has helped industry-leading brands create and publish more than one million original pieces of content designed to build loyal audiences and drive business growth for their brands.

To learn more, visit skyword.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE SKYWORD

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.