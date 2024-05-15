Skyword's Accelerator360™ Strengthens SEO with AI-Powered Content Optimization

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, today announces a powerful new feature within its Accelerator360™ content marketing tool . While Accelerator360™ enables brands to create high-ranking SEO content at speed and scale, this update unlocks the hidden potential of existing website content through AI-powered optimization.

The dynamic SEO landscape demands content that prioritizes user intent, relevance, and technical best practices. Keeping pace with new content creation can be challenging, leaving valuable existing content unoptimized and underperforming in search results.

Accelerator360's sophisticated AI now analyzes current website content, identifies underperforming pieces, and automatically suggests data-driven improvements to boost search rankings.

"In today's dynamic search environment, a winning SEO strategy prioritizes both fresh content creation and the optimization of existing assets," says Andrew Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer at Skyword. "With Accelerator360's new AI-powered audit and optimization feature, brands can unlock the full potential of their existing content library, ensuring all web content resonates with search engines and target audiences alike."

The new functionality seamlessly integrates with Accelerator360's existing best-in-class features, empowering brands to:

Identify Underperforming Content: AI scans a brand's website to pinpoint content that's underperforming or losing ground in search rankings.

Automate SEO Optimization: Leveraging advanced AI, Accelerator360 automatically recommends data-driven improvements to existing content, ensuring it aligns with the latest search ranking factors and user intent.

Maintain Brand Consistency: The new functionality integrates seamlessly with Skyword's established workflow, which includes expert editorial oversight. This ensures optimized content adheres to brand guidelines and delivers a consistent voice and message.

The AI-enabled audit and optimization capability is now available for use in Skyword's Accelerator360 ™ tool.

About Skyword

Founded in 2010, Skyword is the global leader in enterprise content marketing with a proven system for winning hearts, minds, and market share through connected storytelling.

A private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Skyword has helped industry-leading brands create and publish more than one million original pieces of content designed to build loyal audiences and drive business growth for their brands.

To learn more, visit skyword.com or email [email protected] .

