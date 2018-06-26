Michel is a renowned mobility futurist with a deep understanding of the challenges of, and potential solutions for, transportation issues around the globe. In addition to his role at Skyworks, where he is leading company efforts to promote, systematize and scale the company's proven VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) platform, Michel is also Chairman of the Board at Demandtrans, a software company that specializes in transformational ground transit solutions and is the Managing Partner at Switch Mobility, the provider of the first dynamic mobility as a service (MaaS) application that integrates real-time, on-demand transit capabilities into a comprehensive mobility platform for consumers.

In his new role with the Council on Competitiveness, Michel will focus on promoting innovation in all aspects of the mobility ecosystem, particularly, advanced air mobility platforms supporting sustainable aviation in the two thirds of the world currently without those capabilities.

"It is an honor to be invited to join this outstanding group of private sector leaders," said Michel. "I look forward to working together to continue to drive a pro-growth, competitiveness agenda that will make for a robust economy and drive American productivity and prosperity."

"We are pleased to welcome General Michel as a member," said Council on Competitiveness President and CEO Deborah Wince-Smith. "He has decades of advocating for transformative transportation technologies and demonstrated visionary leadership and we are very fortunate to have his voice counted among our action-oriented leaders."

General Michel will be formally welcomed to the Council in person at the National Competitiveness Forum (NCF) in November in Washington D.C.

About the Council on Competitiveness

The Council on Competitiveness is a nonpartisan leadership group of CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national laboratory directors working to ensure U.S. prosperity. While the players may have changed since its founding in 1986, the mission remains as vital as ever—to enhance U.S. productivity and raise the standard of living for all Americans.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Global Inc., is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com.

