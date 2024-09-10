SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyworth celebrates a huge win! It surpassed 36 million shipments of Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices globally this year. This incredible achievement not only affirms Skyworth as a global leader in the industry but also highlights its growth in the global market share.

Why is it significant?

Skyworth Hits An Extraordinary Milestone Over 36 Million Google TVs™ and other Android TV™ OS Devices Shipped Worldwide!

With Google TV and Android TV recognized as popular TV platforms, Skyworth is proud of the success it has shared throughout its partnership. Its collaborative efforts in developing first-class TVs and streaming devices – including its range of Portable TVs, Outdoor TVs, Frame+ TVs, and more – will continue to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences worldwide. As of June 30, 2024, they have shipped over 36 million Google TV and Android TV OS devices, making Skyworth one of the leading contributors in this market.

Engineering for users' lifestyle

Skyworth is all about pushing boundaries. They've rolled out a lineup of Google TVs, Android TVs, set-top boxes, and various streaming devices that aren't just cutting-edge-they're game-changing. These products are designed with users in mind, delivering top-notch tech and a variety of options to meet the diverse needs of consumers around the globe.

What's Next?

They're not stopping here! They are growing gracefully! Skyworth is committed to continuing their streak of innovation and creating even more Google TV and other Android TV OS devices for users' home. Expect more exciting launches that will redefine their entertainment experience.

Stay Tuned

In upcoming events such as IFA 2024 Berlin, IBC 2024 Amsterdam and Google APAC TV Summit 2024 Bangkok, Skyworth Group shall unveil an exciting new range of AI-powered features on its next gen eco-smart devices for new revenue streams.

Lookout for the world's first AI Karaoke TV, gaming TV with exceptional sound effects, and best-selling QLED+ 100-inch TV. Their Lifestyle series will feature portable TVs and the Frame+ TV, while the Magic Sound series promises an immersive audiovisual experience.

*Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

Google, YouTube, Android TV, YouTube Music, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.*

