SKYWORTH TV at Google I/O 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Google I/O 2018 took place from May 8 - 10 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The conference covered the company's key announcements on the developer ecosystem, and was attended by over 7,000 developers from all around the world. SKYWORTH provided over a hundred Android TV devices to be displayed throughout Google I/O, displaying various demos with excellent picture quality.

SKYWORTH showed their 100 inch 4K Android TV during 2018 CES, and also brought a full line-up 4K Android TV products.