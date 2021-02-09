SKYWORTH USA Corporation Acknowledges Misuse Of LG SIGNATURE 'ROLLABLE' OLED R TV Image

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH USA Corporation has agreed to respect the intellectual property of global innovator LG Electronics after misusing an LG SIGNATURE 'ROLLABLE' OLED R TV image in its livestreaming presentation during last month's CES® 2021 digital trade show. On Feb. 6, SKYWORTH, a technology products and solutions company, publicly acknowledged the error and pledged to resolve the matter.

In October 2020, LG Electronics announced the launch of LG SIGNATURE OLED R in South Korea after previewing the TV at CES. Soon debuting in the United States, the world's first rollable TV is an exceptional feat of engineering, offers a user-centric design and serves as a work of art to enhance any luxury space. It boasts a smooth 65-inch flexible OLED display that uses self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver excellent picture quality, revolutionizing the home entertainment market.

To learn more about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of ultra premium appliances and electronics like the OLED R TV, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

