SkyX Expands into South America Amidst Growing Demand for Remote Monitoring Services

"Given the vast changes in terrain, climate, and ecosystems across the continent, oil and gas companies in South America are in need of a more sophisticated method of observing how these surrounding forces affect their assets," says SkyX's CEO & Founder, Didi Horn. "By working with key partners, our aim is to provide the superior insights needed, so companies can safely monitor changes in ground movement, observe security concerns in hard to access areas, and identify other issues known to disrupt pipeline operations."

Channel partners, such as E'Kabel and Servi Sud SRL, offer SkyX's high-quality annotated imagery, orthomosaics, 3D models, and terrain models alongside existing Fiber Optic and Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) solutions respectively.

"We are thrilled to be working with SkyX and bringing their platform to our customers in oil and gas," says Marcelo Velasco, CEO, Servi Sud SRL. "Our customers are looking for innovative solutions to better inspect and monitor their assets, so they can better identify and remediate ruptures and external threats to their pipelines. By working together, our goal is to help our customers reduce the number of incidents that occur and save costs in the long-run."

About SkyX:

SkyX is revolutionizing the way aerial data is accumulated, analyzed and actioned. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with purpose-built aerial systems, SkyX deliver actionable data to drive operational excellence for midstream oil and gas, railway lines, international borders and other long-range assets. Equipped with this intelligence, organizations can make intelligent and informed decisions with regards to the health of their aging infrastructure, mitigate risks associated with having remote assets and reduce tremendous amount of cost for maintenance and insurance. For more information visit www.skyx.com.

