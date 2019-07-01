SKYY® Vodka And John Cena Will Turn Your Bad Firework Photos Into Something Beautiful This Fourth Of July

This year, instead of deleting those sad, blurry, or just plain bad firework photos – John Cena and SKYY Vodka are encouraging fans to use them to #SparkChange instead. Post them, and use the hashtag #SKYYVodka, and SKYY will donate $5 per post to the National Diversity Council, for a total of up to $100,000. Because, while those photos might be fiascos, they will help keep America beautiful.

In continuation of its "Proudly American" campaign and the brand's dedication to actively driving progressive change, SKYY® Vodka and WWE Superstar, Actor, Television Personality and Humanitarian, John Cena, kicked off this new patriotic and charitable effort today with "#SparkChange" a humorous, digital call-to-activism offering consumers an opportunity to do some good with their less-than-perfect firework photos.

By tagging their dark, blurry, or otherwise disappointing photos of fireworks with #SKYYVodka (on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter), consumers can directly support the National Diversity Council, an organization that tirelessly works to foster a better understanding of diversity and inclusion through various initiatives that promote the many benefits of a multicultural environment in the United States.

"Embracing diversity is pretty much how I define American patriotism. It's weaved into the very fabric of our nation, and is something every American should be proud of," said John Cena. "I'm honored to be a part of this fun, yet meaningful campaign, encouraging others to take an image that would otherwise be discarded and use it instead to support something as beautiful as a more diverse America."

"At SKYY, our unwavering support of diversity and inclusiveness stems from our San Francisco roots," said Melanie Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing, Campari America. "This fourth of July, we're raising a glass to the progress we've made as a country by supporting the National Diversity Council – and in typical SKYY fashion, having a little fun with it along the way."

"SKYY's 'Proudly American' campaign pairs so perfectly with the messages we at the National Diversity Council work to promote," said Dennis Kennedy, Founder & Chair, National Diversity Council. "We're so pleased to be the benefiting partner of SKYY's #SparkChange campaign that gives others a fun and easy opportunity to promote diversity within their social networks."

The "#SparkChange" video will premiere on July 1st on John Cena's social media channels and will be supported by John's fellow "Proudly American" campaign partners, which include Ru Paul's Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel and musician, personality, and activist for race equality Amara la Negra, in addition to SKYY and the National Diversity Council.

About SKYY Vodka

SKYY Vodka was born in San Francisco in 1992 and is steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California. Conceived by a first-generation American inventor looking to create the world's smoothest vodka, SKYY revolutionized vodka quality with its proprietary quadruple-distillation and triple-filtration process to deliver a fresh, clean spirit. Like many things that originate in San Francisco, SKYY grew from a tiny startup into what it is today. To learn more, visit SKYY.com.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, SKYY Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Straight Kentucky Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com, www.facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter: @CampariAmerica, Instagram: @CampariAmerica, and www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

SOURCE SKYY Vodka