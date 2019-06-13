SL Announces Enhanced TIBCO RTView 7.0

TIBCO BusinessWorks™ Container Edition

"TIBCO and SL have been committed partners for 14 years, providing best-in-class monitoring capabilities for TIBCO products," said Ali Ahmed, senior vice president, engineering, TIBCO. "SL invested heavily to make the TIBCO RTView 7.0 user experience easier to navigate and mobile-friendly. The containerized product is consistent with TIBCO's continued cloud-native approach, delivering users an exceptional customer experience."

TIBCO RTView 7.0 features significant enhancements to its user interface, based on the latest HTML5 technology, and complements the classic user interface (UI). In addition to responsive design to support mobile devices, the UI includes extensive updates to its displays for technology overview, summary, and alert detail displays, allowing users to more easily understand alert history and alerting metric performance over time. The user experience has also been updated with improved user navigation, making it easier for customers to navigate through complex monitoring datasets.

The modular architecture offers complete on-premises and cloud interoperability, and all TIBCO RTView components are fully deployable in containers, such as Docker.

"We are demonstrating TIBCO RTView 7.0 at the TIBCO NOW conference in Chicago this week," said Praful Bhayani, vice president, business development and strategic products, SL. "We will also feature our RTView Enterprise platform for end-to-end monitoring, a key enabler for agile, modern integration."

The updated RTView monitors continue to be compatible with SL's RTView Enterprise Edition for users, requiring end-to-end monitoring of TIBCO-based applications and services.

For more information about these and other enhancements in this latest release, view the blog post or contact SL.

About SL: SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments. www.sl.com.

