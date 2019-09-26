SL Announces Enhanced TIBCO RTView Monitor for ActiveSpaces 4.0

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the TIBCO NOW™ 2019 Global Tour in London, SL announced the latest release of its TIBCO RTView® Monitor for ActiveSpaces 4.0, a result of the companies' continued partnership. These updates to the SL offering include significant advancements in user experience and a complete set of displays presenting all monitoring data available from ActiveSpaces. Collection of data has been highly optimized to make use of the newly introduced FTL transport mechanism.

TIBCO ActiveSpaces is a distributed peer-to-peer data grid, featuring data consistency, data scalability, configurable replication, and fault tolerance. Release 4.0 of TIBCO ActiveSpaces software features a complete redesign and reimplementation of the product to make it more user-friendly for both end-users and administrators.

"TIBCO and SL have been committed partners for 14 years, providing best-in-class monitoring capabilities for TIBCO products," said Praful Bhayani, vice president, business development and strategic products, SL. "We are demonstrating TIBCO RTView® Monitor for ActiveSpaces 4.0 at the TIBCO NOW conference in London this week and receiving a very positive response on the upgrades."

A new solution package, Solution Package for ActiveSpaces, has been added in support of TIBCO ActiveSpaces 4.1 and is configurable in the Configuration Application. Connections made via the FTL server and a subset of the FTL displays are included in the ActiveSpaces 4 displays.

RTView continues to support Active Spaces 2.0. The updated RTView monitors continue to be compatible with SL's RTView Enterprise Edition for users, requiring end-to-end monitoring of TIBCO-based applications and services.

About SL: SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments. www.sl.com.

