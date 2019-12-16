SL Expands Support for Monitoring IBM MQ

IBM MQ is one of the dominant messaging systems in use today. It supports the exchange of information between applications, systems, services and files by sending and receiving message data via messaging queues. Many mission-critical applications in Finance and eCommerce use IBM MQ along with a host of other technologies.

RTView is a non-intrusive and predominately agentless application monitoring solution that provides a lower cost of ownership and unique visibility into microservices, messaging middleware, process orchestration and container infrastructure. In addition to its support for IBM MQ, RTView includes out of the box solution packages to monitor critical technology components offered by Solace, TIBCO, Oracle, and open source components including Kafka, Tomcat, and Spring Boot.

Specific enhancements in RTView to support IBM MQ include:

Improved usability with the RTView configuration utility now available for the RTView Solution Package for IBM MQ

Support for configuring SSL from the RTView configuration utility

Enhanced visibility and context for topics and subscriptions, including publishing rate metrics for publishers and message rate metrics for subscribers

Additional aggregation and alerts for publishing and message rates

Read-only visibility into MQ config information by users

Historical persistence for publishing and message rates

"With the large installed global base of IBM MQ users, MQ continues to be a hugely popular messaging technology. We are committed to continuing to invest in innovative, end-to-end monitoring solutions for our MQ customers," said Tom Lubinski, SL's CEO.

RTView Enterprise Edition provides end-to-end visibility into the health of IBM MQ-based applications and the supporting infrastructure. The Solution Package for IBM MQ includes pre-built displays and pre-configured alerts so users can be up and running with minimal effort.

Version 5.2 of the RTView® Enterprise Edition will be released in January 2020.

For more information, view: https://sl.com/products/solution-packages/ibm-mq/

About SL: SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in diverse and distributed environments.

