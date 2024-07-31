SLAB DREAM LAB'S CUSTOM BASEPLATE DESIGN APP AND OBJECT RECOGNITION AI TOOLS TAKE TOY BLOCK AND BRICK PROJECTS TO NEXT LEVEL

­ATHENS, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slab Dream Lab has announced rollout of advanced Object AI with its recently-launched custom baseplate design mobile app, unleashing boundless creative build and design opportunities for LEGO, DUPLO, MEGA and other block and brick toy buffs. The new mobile design app allows users to upload images directly to the company's manufacturing center as print-ready custom-designed baseplates, while the company's new Object AI tool takes play to the next level by optically recognizing and digitizing entire block, brick, minifig or other toy collections. The leading-edge optical recognition technology uses phone cameras to recognize and collect any object and color, enabling builders to digitally organize, value and inventory collections, integrating with social and commerce platforms to allow sharing, collaboration and buying-selling of parts, collections or ideas.

Slab Dream Lab Founder Lyle Thompson described the custom-design capabilities and integration of Object AI technology as "the bridge between physical and digital play." "These apps bring two worlds together to create a marketplace and enhance the toy block and brick user experience with a tool anyone can use," noted Thompson.

Designed and manufactured in the USA, Slab Dream Lab's patented products and process have a long-standing reputation as the strongest, highest-quality baseplates in the toy block construction industry. The company's popular Mosiac and City Streets themes are already big sellers in WalMart and other leading retail locations, joining an infinite variety of designs and sizes available by ordering directly from the Slab Dream Lab website.

Founded in 2013 and produced in the USA with US-sourced materials, Slab Dream Lab is the baseplate innovator and the highest-quality foundation for toy block construction bricks like LEGO, Mega Construx, Zuru Max and other leading brands. More than toys, Slab Dream Lab baseplates are media platforms with countless motifs and creative possibilities—stackable, expandable, scalable and customizable images—precision-designed baseplates that clip together to ensure solid, simple, easy brick and minifig installation. Slab Dream Lab supports ingenious builds with the highest-quality baseplates on the market—strongest construction, tightest grip, vibrant colors, sharp graphics and infinite designs. To learn more, visit www.slabdreamlab.com

