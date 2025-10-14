SŌLACE BOATS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE SŌLACE 35CS CENTER CONSOLE AT THE FORT LAUDERDALE INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SŌLACE 35CS is the perfect addition to the SŌLACE lineup between the 32CS and 37CS. The 35CS offers more space in both the cockpit and cabin for maximum comfort. With 1,200 HP and a fuel capacity of 425 gal, the 35CS has the power and capacity to take you where you want to go and return with ease. The 35CS is based on our 37CS and carries all of its luxury—delivered in a slightly smaller package. This new center console is the key to comfort and capability on the water.

Enjoy a quieter ride from the cockpit with an enclosed rear panel that blocks noise coming from the engines. Maximize your comfort with a spacious 6'7" headroom in the cabin so that you can move around with ease. These features make for unforgettable days on the water.

Vacuum infused construction using fiberglass, carbon fiber, epoxy blend resin and aerospace core materials provide industry-leading durability and efficiency. This boat isn't just built for today—it's built to last, providing generations of unforgettable memories and endless adventures on the water.

The SŌLACE 35CS is designed for boaters, by boaters. It brings comfort, sophistication, functionality, and elegance together for the ultimate center console.

About SŌLACE Boats

In a world where everything is the same, mass-produced, and uninspired… why choose ordinary? Simply having the same product that everyone else owns has no meaning when you can choose to make a statement— instead, push the limits and boundaries of mundane options and decide to be extraordinary. That is why you choose SŌLACE. A brand backed by a culture of living life with a sense of rugged individualism and a passion for perfection.

SŌLACE Boats was founded in 2019 by Stephen Dougherty, drawing on a boatbuilding legacy that spans generations. Produced in Edgewater, Florida, SŌLACE Boats is the world leader in luxury center console boats that serve a multitude of boating missions and continues to define the meaning of boating in the 21st century.

