Slack Wax Market Set to Experience Moderate Growth, Projected to Reach $3.88 Billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 1.5%

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Slack Wax Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers, and senior management with critical information needed to assess the Slack Wax market. The market is projected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2022 to $3.88 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $4.17 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8%.

Major players in the Slack Wax market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Thai Oil Public Company Limited, Iranol Company, American Refining Group Inc., IRPC Public Company Limited, BP p.l.c, Sasol Limited, PT Pertamina, RAHA Paraffin Co, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ATDM Co Ltd., Industrial Raw Materials LLC, HF Sinclair Corporation, Polwax S A, Panama Petrochem Ltd., Industrial Raw Materials LLC, and Eagle Petrochem Company.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market.

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Slack wax is the crude wax produced in the oil refining process by chilling and solvent filter-pressing wax distillate. It serves as the precursor of paraffin wax and scale wax.

The main types of slack wax include slack wax LMO, slack wax SPO, slack wax DAO, and slack wax MMO. Slack Wax LMO (light machine oil) is also known as lubricating oil and is used to lubricate machine parts to reduce friction and provide corrosion protection. It is used in various applications such as candles, polishes, carbon paper, canvas coatings, composite wood panels, and others.

Product innovation is a key trend in the Slack Wax market, with major companies focused on developing new and innovative products to sustain their market position. For instance, Natura-Tec, a France-based personal care cosmetics company, launched Natural Candle Wax Base, a 100% upcycled candle wax base made from locally sourced components, promoting a real circular economy. The product is palm-free and entirely vegan and offers a creamy and smooth appearance with no odor during the burning process.

In March 2022, Awax Group, an Italy-based chemical company specializing in wax production and distribution, acquired Sasol Wax GmbH, a Germany-based company operating in natural and synthetic paraffin waxes. The acquisition aims to strengthen Awax Group's technological leadership in the wax sector and expand its range of wax products.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the Slack Wax market in 2022, and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing demand from the cosmetic industry is expected to drive the growth of the Slack Wax market. Slack wax is a critical raw material in the production of paraffin wax, which is widely used in various cosmetic preparations such as solid perfumes, creams, beauty masks, and protective creams due to its viscosity, binding, and softening properties.

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Catalina, a US-based digital media company, 52% of US-based consumers are planning to spend on beauty and enhancement products, and approximately 19% of respondents increased their expenditure on beauty products in 2022. This increasing demand from the cosmetic industry is driving the growth of the Slack Wax market.

The Slack Wax market consists of sales of low-neutral, medium-neutral, and heavy-neutral slack waxes. The market value includes the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities or directly to end customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Slack Wax Market Characteristics



3. Slack Wax Market Trends And Strategies



4. Slack Wax Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Slack Wax Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Slack Wax Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Slack Wax Market



5. Slack Wax Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Slack Wax Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Slack Wax Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Slack Wax Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Slack Wax Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Slack Wax LMO

Slack Wax SPO

Slack Wax DAO

Slack Wax MMO

6.2. Global Slack Wax Market, Segmentation By Grade, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Light

Heavy

6.3. Global Slack Wax Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cosmetics

Candles

Polishes

Carbon Paper

Canvas Coatings

Composite Wood Panels

Other Applications

7. Slack Wax Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Slack Wax Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Slack Wax Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ku9tu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets