Slacker Radio Partners With Dash Radio To Bring An Expanded Lineup Of Original Content To The Slacker Platform

LiveXLive delivers premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more.

Dash offers millions of listeners non-stop, live broadcasts and original stations across multiple genres and categories. Its stations are hand-curated and powered by some of the biggest artists, DJs, radio personalities, musicians, and music tastemakers in the world.

"The integration of Dash moves Slacker into live radio and further supports our goal of connecting fans with their favorite artists while simultaneously delivering the most diverse content available," said Mike Bebel, EVP, Corporate Development and Rights Management for LiveXLive Media, Inc. "We're proud to be working with DJ Skee and the entire team at Dash Radio to achieve this natural extension to our user experience, and we look forward to adding immense value to our North American audience of listeners."

The Dash integration provides Slacker users with seamless access to new music and original programming across a variety of Dash's live streaming stations. As one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms, LiveXLive will also provide Dash with onsite access to some of the world's biggest music festivals for the purpose of creating co-branded audio and video shoulder content such as artist interviews with Dash hosts. The exclusive content will broadcast across Dash, Slacker and LiveXLive channels to promote each festival's live stream as well as the collective content suite.

"Expanding our distribution through Slacker is a natural fit for Dash," said Scott Keeney aka "DJ Skee," CEO and Founder of Dash Radio. "We are also excited about broadcasting from leading festivals worldwide and working with LiveXLive and Slacker to create content for all platforms."

In addition to bolstering Slacker's relationships with key talent across music and entertainment, the agreement also strengthens Dash's distribution, content, and market presence. The integration provides Dash with access to a new base of consumers and music enthusiasts through Slacker's proven programming and personalization platform.

Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's biggest artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms – inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product and IoT device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfected music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit dashradio.com

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "would," "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 5, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2017 (the "SEC") and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

