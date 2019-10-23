Slack+Trello = Vabotu - Award winning Vabotu launches and it's free

Vabotu LLC is an award-winning project coordination platform that combines productivity, communication and collaboration tools, unlike any other platform. Where popular rivals fall short, Vabotu comes to the rescue. Named to the Top 100 List of Collaboration and Project Management tools, Vabotu combines the most useful aspects of automation and communication under a single suite of tools.

The Vabotu Team Has a Bigger Vision

Although Vabotu is a newcomer to the project management software market, it is quickly emerging as the go-to solution. Teams around the world appreciate the company's approach to creating greater efficiencies, not more tasks to juggle.

"Today, businesses must use a multitude of tools to coordinate their projects and in doing so, waste efficiency, time and extra money. They are integrating a skeleton of tools across several solutions, including Slack, Trello, Asana, Goto Meeting, Dropbox and InVision among others. Vabotu is solving this problem by combining the necessary tools, including messaging, project management, collaboration, and online storage into one centralized solution, to help teams be more efficient, save money and get more work done," said Vasile B. Tiplea, founder and product designer.

Robust Features with Multiple Options

Vabotu is versatile and works across every device, including Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and popular web browsers. The free account option offers the following tools:

Communication

Teams can create public and private group chats, share files, post visual feedback, and review their personalized to-do agenda.

Tasks & Projects

A Kanban-style task collaboration tool to help teams track, organize, and prioritize projects.

Online Storage

Teams can sign up for free and receive up to 45 GB of storage, or they can opt-in for a paid plan and get up to 1 TB. Each workspace has its own storage and media library that provides quick access to files.

Collaboration

Teams can simplify the feedback process by adding comments directly to shared files. Updates are available via the messaging section, Kanban boards, and file threads.

About Vabotu

The team at Creative27, a multi-award-winning digital agency, developed Vabotu in 2016. The beta release followed in late 2018. Vabotu left beta in June 2019.

Vabotu developers saw an opportunity to satisfy the needs of business professionals, which can be both demanding and dynamic. They incorporated elements that facilitate fluid communication under a seamless, intelligence collaboration tool. The company's founder considers it to be a homegrown product since his team developed it based on their own internal needs. They expanded features and functionalities to serve broader industries. They designed it with love and molded around the ever-changing needs of digital professionals and those who work with them.

For more information, please contact Vasile B. Tiplea by email at vasile@vabotu.com or phone at (888) 743-0777.

