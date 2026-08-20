Slager Madry Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Waterford Police Following Catastrophic Injuries Suffered by Teenager with Autism During Police Encounter

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slager Madry LLC has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Waterford and seven officers of the Waterford Police Department, arising from a September 2024, encounter that left 19-year-old Donovan Beard with quadriplegia. The lawsuit alleges excessive force and deliberate failure to provide medical assistance to Donovan, a teenager with autism. The family is seeking at least $50 million in compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

The Complaint states Waterford Police Officers knew Donovan was a person with developmental disabilities when they encountered him riding a motorbike. They pursued him with multiple police vehicles. Rather than de-escalating, the case states they pursued Donovan to a private residence, then brought out a police dog. An officer also drew his firearm, causing Donovan to become frightened and flee on the motorbike. The lawsuit claims an officer blocked Donovan's path, causing him to crash head-first into a parked police cruiser.

Donovan immediately exhibited signs of spinal injury. Nonetheless, officers failed to immediately contact EMS or immobilize his neck. Instead, officers tased Donovan while he was motionless on the ground, rolled him over and dragged him across the pavement, then restrained him.

Donovan eventually was diagnosed with a complete and unstable fracture of his cervical spine, resulting in quadriplegia. Donovan now is wheelchair-dependent and requires total assistance with activities of daily living. His injuries will require lifelong supportive care.

"Donovan's case highlights serious problems of police escalation, use of force, and law enforcement interactions with people who are developmentally disabled," said Attorney Joaquin Madry. "Donovan posed no threat and was placed in a terrifying situation unnecessarily. We look forward to finding justice for him."

Attorney Paul Slager added, "Donovan would be walking today had officers applied universally accepted de-escalation techniques and rendered basic first aid. Officers should have ensured Donovan's neck was protected and called for medical assistance. Instead, they tased and dragged him, then aggressively jostled him. No one should be surprised this caused catastrophic injuries."

"Our goal is to help provide financial resources for Donovan's future care, and prevent other similar destructive police interactions affecting others," added Attorney Jillian Orticelli.

About Slager Madry LLC

Slager Madry LLC is a Connecticut law firm representing individuals and families statewide in significant personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, civil rights, and other complex litigation matters. The firm's attorneys are committed to providing strong advocacy and compassionate representation to clients facing life-changing injuries and losses.

Contacts:

Paul Slager, Slager Madry LLC

[email protected]

https://slagermadry.com/

Joaquin Madry, Slager Madry LLC

[email protected]

https://slagermadry.com/

SOURCE Slager Madry LLC