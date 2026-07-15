Slager Madry LLC Announces Historic $20 Million Settlement for Family of Five-Year-Old Romeo Pierre Louis in West Hartford Wrongful Death Case

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of five-year-old Romeo D. Pierre Louis has reached a historic $20 million settlement with the Town of West Hartford, Connecticut following the tragic death of their son, who collapsed during recess at Charter Oak International Academy on April 5, 2022. The case is the largest known wrongful death settlement paid by a Connecticut municipality.

The lawsuit, brought by the parents of Romeo Pierre Louis, alleged that Romeo's death was preventable. Romeo's death, the lawsuit claimed, resulted from inadequate supervision by school staff during outdoor recess, which caused a significantly delayed response to his serious medical emergency.

The matter was settled through mediation after extensive litigation shortly before a scheduled jury trial was to begin. The plaintiffs were represented by Joaquin Madry, Paul Slager, and Nicole Coates of Stamford's Slager Madry LLC, together with the family's lawyer and co-counsel Michael Chambers Jr.

"This tragedy was not simply the result of an unforeseeable event," said Joaquin Madry. "It was the result of a failure to supervise. School districts should approach playground safety with the same seriousness they devote to every other aspect of student safety: clear policies, proper staffing, and continuous, diligent observation can save lives."

About the historic amount of the settlement, Paul Slager stated, "We believe the settlement amount reflects the extreme tragedy and magnitude of Romeo's loss, but we certainly do not see the settlement as a victory. No one ever wins when a family loses a child in a preventable tragedy like this."

The attorneys hope the case will encourage school districts to reevaluate recess supervision policies and ensure that every area of playgrounds remains visible and actively monitored.

Slager Madry LLC has a deep history of litigation on behalf of children against Connecticut cities and towns. Among recent cases successfully handled by Slager Madry's lawyers was a 2023 settlement where a young student suffered serious and avoidable injuries during gym class. Paul Slager also handled three publicized cases against the Town of Wilton arising out of the alleged sexual abuse of preschool students by Wilton Public School teacher's aide Eric Von Kohorn.

Contacts:

Paul Slager, Slager Madry LLC

[email protected]

https://slagermadry.com/

Joaquin Madry, Slager Madry LLC

[email protected]

https://slagermadry.com/

SOURCE Slager Madry LLC