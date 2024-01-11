Sláinte Irish Whiskey Enlists Advisory Support from Globally Recognized Firm InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

The rapidly growing Irish Whiskey brand announces this partnership in preparation for significant projected US expansion in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sláinte Irish Whiskey announced today their partnership with InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC), a global advisory firm specializing in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC will be working with Sláinte Irish Whiskey founders, renowned actor and director Liev Schreiber and seasoned drinks industry expert Richard Davies. Together, they will work to identify capital formation strategies and resources as the whiskey brand positions itself to support expected growth as it ventures into new markets in the forthcoming years.

"Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a truly remarkable whiskey brand, and our team is delighted to work with Richard and Liev to support the company in their projected growth," says President and Managing Partner Joseph Messina. "We are passionate about helping businesses create a competitive advantage across their respective landscapes and we're enthusiastic about leveraging our expertise to do the same with Sláinte."

"Sláinte is thrilled to bring on such an impressive group of beverage and consumer experts to help us financially prepare for our projected growth in 2024 and beyond," says Co-founder Richard Davies. "We are overjoyed with everything we've been able to accomplish in our launch as a new brand and eagerly look forward to bringing Sláinte to even more shelves and tables nationwide."

The burgeoning whiskey label first launched in September 2022, and boasts an impressive list of company accomplishments, including its recent limited distribution to Costco in Yonkers. Sláinte Irish Whiskey will also be newly available in Pennsylvania and Georgia in Q1, showcasing early 2024 triumphs and their ongoing progress. Adding to their achievements, Sláinte Irish Whiskey and Liev Schreiber will be featured on the upcoming premiere season of Spirits Network show "The Pantry" featuring celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and have been a proud brand sponsor of the Roundabout Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company located in New York City, Schreiber's home base.

"I'm immensely proud of what Sláinte has been able to accomplish thus far, and this partnership with IBC marks an exciting step towards scaling this company and bringing it to its full potential in the coming years," says Co-founder Liev Schreiber.

About Sláinte Irish Whiskey

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is a smooth, multi-award-winning Irish whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies. Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is distilled, matured and bottled in Ireland. Sláinte celebrates life journeys, while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship while giving back to those most in need. For additional information or to purchase Sláinte Irish Whiskey online, please visit slaintewhiskey.com.

About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.

IBC is a global advisory firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a strategic network of industry relationships worldwide, investment capital resources, and institutional debt sources, along with specialized consultants and management teams. These resources provide our partnership companies expertise, industry proficiencies and access to new markets with supply chain and R&D resources along with valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities. IBC is actively seeking companies in its targeted verticals which have unique products and dedicated management that can develop into category leaders. For more information log onto https://inbevcapital.com/.

