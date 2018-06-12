Slalom and Lurie Children's Team to Bring Summer Camp to the Hospital

"We're thrilled to help give kids in the hospital a true summer camp experience," says Katie Morris, Managing Director, Slalom Chicago, and Slalom's executive sponsor of the camp. "My own camp experiences shaped me into the person and the leader that I am today and I'm not alone! Our entire Slalom Chicago office is excited to join with Lurie Children's to bring what's amazing about summer camp— the opportunities to make new connections, build friendships, learn and grow—to all of the campers."

As part of Camp Urban Explorers, inpatient campers and their families can enjoy interactive activities on a variety of weekly themes, from science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) to dinosaurs and exploring the night's sky. In addition to cosponsoring the camp with Lurie Children's, Slalom will cohost three of the eight weeks of programming, including a "Fun at Camp" kickoff, a technology-themed week, and closing the camp by taking campers on a virtual adventure "around the world."

"Knowing that many of our children who are hospitalized for long periods of time are missing out on the normal summer activities so readily available to their peers, Camp Urban Explorers is our way of "bringing the outdoors indoors" for our patients and their siblings," says Susan Ruohonen, Senior Director of Family Services. "We are grateful to Slalom for partnering with us to make Camp Urban Explorers possible."

Camp programming will run in Lurie Children's Family Life Center and be co-facilitated by Lurie Children's School Services teachers, hospital staff, and volunteers. Several significant cultural institutions from Chicago will provide additional curriculum, materials, and volunteers to enrich the campers' learning as they explore subjects ranging from art history to zoology.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, with solutions spanning business advisory, customer experience, technology, and analytics. We partner with companies to push the boundaries of what's possible—together. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Slalom has organically grown to over 5,000 employees. We were named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018 and are regularly recognized by our employees as a best place to work. You can find us in 25 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Learn more at slalom.com.

About Lurie Children's

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is ranked as the top pediatric hospital in Illinois, and #7 in the U.S. in the U.S.News & World Report 2017-2018 Honor Roll rankings. Lurie Children's provides superior pediatric care in a state-of-the-art hospital that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, family-friendly design and research through the Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute. The main hospital is located in downtown Chicago on the campus of its academic partner, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Lurie Children's has a network of 13 outpatient centers and 15 partner hospitals, providing top pediatric care across the greater Chicago area. Lurie Children's relies on philanthropic support to care for nearly 209,000 children each year. Learn more at luriechildrens.org.

To learn more, or to arrange an interview with Slalom, please contact Amber Heinrich at amberh@slalom.com or 847.682.6612.

To learn more about Lurie Children's Hospital, please visit https://www.luriechildrens.org/

To learn more about Slalom, please visit http://www.slalom.com

Follow Lurie Children's Hospital on Twitter at: @LurieChildrens

Follow Slalom on Twitter at: @Slalom and @SlalomChicago

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slalom-and-lurie-childrens-team-to-bring-summer-camp-to-the-hospital-300664648.html

SOURCE Slalom

Related Links

http://www.slalom.com

