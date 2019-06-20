Slalom and Maddock Douglas Partner to help their clients quantify the future

SEATTLE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slalom, a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has formed a partnership with insights-driven growth consultancy Maddock Douglas.

Says Slalom Co-Founder John Tobin, "Maddock Douglas has developed a unique set of data-driven research tools and methodologies that will better equip our clients to understand and plan for the future. When we've partnered with Maddock Douglas in the past, the solutions we've researched, conceived and built together have put our clients three steps ahead of their competitors."

Slalom and Maddock Douglas each bring complementary skills and experiences to this partnership. Slalom's expertise is rooted in management and technology consulting; and Maddock Douglas in branding and marketing, which grew into customer and consumer research. Together, the companies have worked with a majority of the Fortune 100 to help research, conceive, build, and launch technology solutions and new products and services.

"We're often asked to create comprehensive digital strategies for our clients," says Gilbert Wong, Slalom's Managing Director of Digital Strategy and Commerce. "Maddock Douglas helps our clients quantify their intuition, allowing us to create multiyear plans, which take full advantage of the timing of technological and behavioral changes that are shifting their industries."

ForesightRx™ is an example of a service that Slalom and Maddock Douglas will bring to market together. ForesightRx™ uses the wisdom of the crowd to help companies understand how, when, and why specific technologies, consumer behaviors, and trends will impact their businesses. For the first time, leaders have what they need to look three to seven years into the future and create long-term strategies and budgets.

Maddock Douglas Founder and CEO, Mike Maddock, adds: "The most successful leaders know they need to rely on more than just historical data and entrepreneurial intuition when it comes to creating new sources of growth. That's why we have created rigorous and proven research methods that rely on the wisdom of the crowd, the most respected experts, and the best data sources to help leaders make better decisions."

