Slalom Extends Long-Term Lease at Hawk Tower as Pioneer Square Gains New Momentum

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steinhauer Properties has finalized a pivotal deal in Seattle's Pioneer Square/Stadium District office market, securing Slalom's renewal and long-term extension of its approximately 76,000-square-foot lease in Slalom Hawk Tower through 2034 — one of the most significant commitments the market has seen in recent years. The global consulting firm's long-term renewal reinforces its role as the building's anchor tenant and delivers a clear vote of confidence in the future of Pioneer Square. The decision further elevates the neighborhood's appeal for companies seeking a workplace rooted in culture, connectivity, and a genuine sense of place.

"This renewal represents more than square footage. It reflects a shared belief in Seattle's resilience and in the creative force that thrives here," said Greg Steinhauer, President of Steinhauer Properties. "Slalom's belief in Hawk Tower, and their continued commitment, underscores the building's role as a gathering place for innovation.""Slalom Hawk Tower reflects the business we've become; a space where our teams work together, collaborate with customers and partners, and stay connected to our community," said Tony Rojas, President of Slalom. "It aligns with our brand and culture, providing the flexibility and energy to fuel innovation and growth for years to come."

The renewal arrives at a moment when companies are making careful decisions about where and how they invest in workplace environments. Pioneer Square continues to attract global firms, creative agencies, and independent businesses that value transit access, cultural energy, and a neighborhood that feels cohesive and authentic. Slalom's extension strengthens that momentum and reinforces the district's role as a center of economic and cultural activity.

Key details of the lease extension include:

A multi-year renewal extending Slalom's presence through 2034.

Continued occupancy of approximately 76,000 square feet as the anchor tenant.

Reinforcement of Pioneer Square's economic and cultural vitality.

Continued investment in high-performance workplace amenities.

Brokerage representation for Steinhauer Properties by CBRE (Scotta Ashcraft, Dwight Newell) and for Slalom by JLL (Pat Pendergast, Kris Washburn, Clay Nielsen).

"Pioneer Square has always been a place where new ideas take root," Steinhauer said. "Slalom's decision to stay reinforces our shared vision for a neighborhood that continues to grow, adapt, and inspire."

