Slalom's growth in Houston drives move to CityCentre

The move means that Slalom will be more than doubling its office space. The firm has maintained a healthy growth rate, and is actively recruiting for talented candidates in Houston. Slalom Houston also includes a build center, a locally based engineering hub where teams rapidly create modern technology products alongside clients. Slalom currently has build centers in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, London, Seattle, and Toronto.

"Our new space is a reflection of our growth and continued investment in the Houston community," said Brian Jacobsen, General Manager, Slalom Houston. "With more than 200 employees in Houston—and plans to grow beyond 400 over the next 24 months—we needed a space that accommodates our clients, partners, and team members."

The remodeled space includes large collaboration rooms, project-based team workspaces, and flex space to host events for education and community engagement.

"Our ambitious growth goals coupled with our commitment to a local business model meant we needed an exciting workspace that can draw top talent to live and work in the Houston area. We were thrilled to find a space that met our criteria for location, growth, flexible use, and culture and we are eager to start showing off our new home," added Jacobsen.

Slalom Houston is frequently named among the best companies to work for by local publications.

About Slalom

Slalom is in over 30 markets across the US, UK, and Canada. Slalom is backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 7,500 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

