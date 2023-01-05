SLAM DUNK DEAL at Hotel ELEO Includes $30 Food and Beverage Credit in January + February 2023

Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Gymnastics, Softball, Swimming + Diving, Tennis Fill the Spring Sports Calendar in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida is offering a Slam Dunk Deal in January and February 2023. Guests who stay in January and February enjoy a $30 credit at Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, the hotel's award-winning restaurant. To score this special offer, which is available on direct bookings only, use the booking code: WIN. For more information or to book a stay, contact Hotel ELEO at 352-565-3536 or visit HotelELEO.com.

"Collegiate sports are a great way to spend time with friends and family," stated Ray Logan, general manager at Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida. "There are weekday and weekend games in all kinds of sports, from diving and gymnastics to basketball and golf. Even if you know nothing about the sport, going to a college game is affordable and fun."

The January and February 2023 sports schedule for UF Home games include basketball, baseball, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming + diving and tennis. Home games are listed below. For the most up-to-date and accurate information on UF home games and tickets, visit https://floridagators.com/calendar.



January 2023 UF HOME GAMES – GAINESVILLE, FL

Jan. 4, Wednesday Basketball (M)

Jan. 6, Friday Gymnastics (3 events)

Jan. 7, Saturday Basketball (M)

Jan. 13, Friday Swimming + Diving (M + W), Gymnastics

Jan. 14, Saturday Basketball (M)

Jan. 15, Sunday Tennis (M), Basketball (W)

Jan. 20, Friday Swimming + Diving (Florida Diving Invitational)

Jan. 21, Saturday Swimming + Diving (Florida Diving Invitational)

Jan. 22, Sunday Basketball (W)

Jan. 25, Wednesday Basketball (M)

Jan. 27, Friday Tennis (M), Gymnastics

Jan. 28, Saturday Tennis (M) (2 events)







February 2023 UF HOME GAMES – GAINESVILLE, FL

Feb. 1, Wednesday Basketball (M)

Feb. 2, Thursday Basketball (W)

Feb. 9, Thursday Basketball (W)

Feb. 10, Friday Gymnastics

Feb. 11, Saturday Golf (M) – Gator's Invitational, Basketball (M)

Feb. 12, Sunday Golf (M) – Gator's Invitational, Basketball (M)

Feb. 15, Wednesday Basketball (M)

Feb. 17, Friday Baseball

Feb. 18, Saturday Baseball

Feb. 19, Sunday Baseball, Basketball (W)

Feb. 22, Wednesday Baseball, Basketball (M)

Feb. 23, Thursday Basketball (W)

Feb. 24, Friday Tennis (W), Baseball, Gymnastics

Feb. 25, Saturday Baseball

Feb. 26, Sunday Baseball

Located less than 2 miles from the swimming pool, the Stephen O'Connell Center, the ball park and other UF sports complexes, Hotel ELEO offers 173 rooms, including 20 suites. Guest rooms feature luxury linens, a Dohm® Natural Sound Machine, QI wireless phone charger, two televisions, L'Occitane en Provence bath amenities, a N'espresso coffee machine and a mini-fridge. The hotel is home to the celebrated Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, which offers hand-crafted cocktails, contemporary American dishes, and indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Rush Lake.

For more information on Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida and to make reservations, visit HotelEleo.com or call 1-352-565-3536.

About Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, and features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is within walking distance of restaurants, galleries, theaters and stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. For more information visit HotelEleo.com or call 352-565-3536.

