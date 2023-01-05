SLAM DUNK DEAL at Hotel ELEO Includes $30 Food and Beverage Credit in January + February 2023

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

Jan 05, 2023, 08:43 ET

Basketball, Baseball, Golf, Gymnastics, Softball, Swimming + Diving, Tennis Fill the Spring Sports Calendar in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida is offering a Slam Dunk Deal in January and February 2023. Guests who stay in January and February enjoy a $30 credit at Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, the hotel's award-winning restaurant. To score this special offer, which is available on direct bookings only, use the booking code: WIN. For more information or to book a stay, contact Hotel ELEO at 352-565-3536 or visit HotelELEO.com.

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida in Gainesville FL photo by Frazier Springfield
Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida in Gainesville FL photo by Frazier Springfield
Covey Kitchen + Cocktails in Gainesville, FL photo by Danielle Marston
Covey Kitchen + Cocktails in Gainesville, FL photo by Danielle Marston

"Collegiate sports are a great way to spend time with friends and family," stated Ray Logan, general manager at Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida. "There are weekday and weekend games in all kinds of sports, from diving and gymnastics to basketball and golf. Even if you know nothing about the sport, going to a college game is affordable and fun."

The January and February 2023 sports schedule for UF Home games include basketball, baseball, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming + diving and tennis. Home games are listed below. For the most up-to-date and accurate information on UF home games and tickets, visit https://floridagators.com/calendar.

January 2023 

UF HOME GAMES – GAINESVILLE, FL

Jan. 4, Wednesday

Basketball (M)

Jan. 6, Friday

Gymnastics (3 events)

Jan. 7, Saturday

Basketball (M)


Jan. 13, Friday 

Swimming + Diving (M + W), Gymnastics

Jan. 14, Saturday       

Basketball (M)


Jan. 15, Sunday

Tennis (M), Basketball (W)

Jan. 20, Friday

Swimming + Diving (Florida Diving Invitational)

Jan. 21, Saturday       

Swimming + Diving (Florida Diving Invitational)

Jan. 22, Sunday

Basketball (W)

Jan. 25, Wednesday    

Basketball (M)


Jan. 27, Friday

Tennis (M), Gymnastics


Jan. 28, Saturday

Tennis (M) (2 events)




February 2023

UF HOME GAMES – GAINESVILLE, FL

Feb. 1, Wednesday

Basketball (M)


Feb. 2, Thursday        

Basketball (W)

Feb. 9, Thursday

Basketball (W)

Feb. 10, Friday

Gymnastics


Feb. 11, Saturday

Golf (M) – Gator's Invitational, Basketball (M)


Feb. 12, Sunday

Golf (M) – Gator's Invitational, Basketball (M)


Feb. 15, Wednesday    

Basketball (M)


Feb. 17, Friday

Baseball

Feb. 18, Saturday       

Baseball


Feb. 19, Sunday

Baseball, Basketball (W)

Feb. 22, Wednesday    

Baseball, Basketball (M)


Feb. 23, Thursday      

Basketball (W)

Feb. 24, Friday

Tennis (W), Baseball, Gymnastics

Feb. 25, Saturday       

Baseball


Feb. 26, Sunday

Baseball

Located less than 2 miles from the swimming pool, the Stephen O'Connell Center, the ball park and other UF sports complexes, Hotel ELEO offers 173 rooms, including 20 suites. Guest rooms feature luxury linens, a Dohm® Natural Sound Machine, QI wireless phone charger, two televisions, L'Occitane en Provence bath amenities, a N'espresso coffee machine and a mini-fridge. The hotel is home to the celebrated Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, which offers hand-crafted cocktails, contemporary American dishes, and indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Rush Lake.

For more information on Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida and to make reservations, visit HotelEleo.com or call 1-352-565-3536.

About Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, and features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is within walking distance of restaurants, galleries, theaters and stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. For more information visit HotelEleo.com or call 352-565-3536. 

HOTEL ELEO AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
1514 SW 14th St.
Gainesville, FL 32608
Phone: 352-505-4917
HotelEleo.com  

Media Contact:
Jane Watkins
[email protected] 
352-565-3536

SOURCE Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

