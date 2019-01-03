Slam Dunk Your Way Into The 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, Phillips 66 continues to help Kansas City residents Live to the Full – this year with an immersive slam dunk experience: the Slamulator™.

The Slamulator is a one-of-a-kind and exciting way to cross dunking off your bucket list without the energy exertion and skill needed to reach the 10-foot rim. The proprietary Slamulation technology aids participants in creating their goal dunk no matter their age, height or vertical – Phillips 66, along with computer magic, will help users soar to the hoop without breaking a sweat.

Experience the Slamulator starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, with Phillips 66 outside Sprint Center on Grand Boulevard and enjoy dunking, fun surprises and giveaways throughout the championship tournament.

Everyone's personalized Slamulator experience will be sent to their smartphones just moments after their legendary dunk so they can share with friends and family. (Bragging rights included at no charge.)

"The Slamulator is an opportunity to get out there, try something new and have fun during the tournament," said Sarah Bolding, senior brand director at Phillips 66. "We hope dreams can be realized through our slam dunk experience and that people leave feeling like basketball rock stars."

In addition to the Slamulator, Phillips 66 will award $6,600 to three Kansas City individuals as part of the second annual Live to the Full Heroes program, recognizing people for going above and beyond to help the community through basketball. Three local heroes will be revealed at the semifinal game on Friday, March 15, at the Sprint Center.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championship is the longest-running collegiate partnership in history, and also includes an annual donation of $66,000 to the Big 12 Conference Classroom Champions Program.

"At Phillips 66, we're thrilled to continue fueling the Kansas City community at the pump and beyond," said Bolding. "Supporting the communities we serve is a priority for our brand."

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is an integral asset in the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $54 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.phillips66gas.com or follow us on social media.

