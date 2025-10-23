Slam Frank Announces Two-Week Extension as Creator and "Master Troll" (NYT) Andrew Fox Continues in the Lead Role

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After playing to sold-out houses at Asylum NYC, the incendiary new musical SLAM FRANK, that reimagines Anne Frank's story through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin-hip-hop lens, will extend for two additional weeks, adding 7:00 PM performances to meet overwhelming demand. Creator, composer, and "master troll" Andrew Fox will continue in the role of "The Director" and "Mr. Van Daan" through November 16.

Olivia Bernábe as Anita photo by Jasper Lewis Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, Olivia Bernábe as Anita, Austen Horne as Edith_ photo by Jasper Lewis

Critics have called Slam Frank one of the boldest theatrical experiences of the year. Former New York Times critic Ben Brantley praised it as "the most important show around," applauding its fearless theatricality. Zachary Stewart of TheaterMania raved,

"If you love the theater and want it to once again be a safe space for dangerous thought, the best thing you can do is buy a ticket to Slam Frank and laugh your ass off. I promise, it won't be difficult!"

From the UK Times, Ben Kawaller added:

"Slam Frank skewers the absurdity of tribalism while championing our common humanity… I'd love to think Slam Frank could become a mammoth hit like Book of Mormon and go on to save Broadway. But if that seems too much to expect, perhaps it can save America."

Inspired by a viral Twitter thread that asked, "Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?", Slam Frank imagines what happens when a performatively progressive community theater company decides to transform Anne Frank's story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop musical. The result is one of the most talked-about, argued-about, and laughed-about productions of the season—part satire, part reckoning, all conversation-starter.

Andrew Fox conceived, composed, and co-wrote the show with Joel Sinensky, drawing from real statements and online discourse. The production, directed by Sam LaFrage, features Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Anya van Hoogstraten as Margot, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, and Walker Stovall as the Assistant Stage Manager. Covering the company are Kris Bramson, Peter Kendall, and Crystal Stewart.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Emily Abrams, Music Director Alex Harrington, Choreographer Nico DeJesus, Assistant Choreographer Arianne Meneses, Costume Designer Sarah Lockwood, Set and Props Designer CJ Howard, Lighting and Live Video Streaming Designer Zach Lobel, and Projections Designer Nicholas Ferrari. Nikita Chernin serves as Production Stage Manager. Marketing and publicity by Katie Rosin, Kampfire. The band features Mike Pettry (keyboards/guitar), Jared Decker (percussion), and Joseph Wallace (bass).

As Slam Frank continues to spark national conversation, Fox remains unflinching. Fox's decision to take the stage blurs the line between art and artist in a production already known for its fearless commitment to discomfort. "I'm deep in preparation. Acting is like being a surgeon of the human soul," comments Fox. "If I do my job right, this performance could change the world."

"The actor originally playing the role wasn't available to extend," said producer Yuriy Pavlish, "and, honestly, Andrew Fox is a once-in-a-generation talent. Who else in this business can write a full-length historical hip-hop musical and be its leading man? Nobody, that's who."

Performances are held at Asylum NYC (123 East 24th Street, New York City), now extended through November 16, Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $60–$120 at SlamFrankMusical.com , with $20 standby tickets available in person at showtime, subject to availability. Running Time: 110 minutes

SlamFrankMusical.com

@SlamFrankMusical

Media Contact:

Katie Rosin

Kampfire PR

917-562-5670

[email protected]

SOURCE Kampfire Films