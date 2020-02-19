SLAM x FaZe Clan Pop-Up Call of Duty Tournament hosted by PLLAY Attracted eSports Celebrities and NBA Superstars

Eight gamers were randomly chosen from the more than 200 pre-registered attendees to participate in the single elimination tournament for $1000 and a SLAM Arcade Exclusive Gamer Pack. Attendees cheered on their favorite players, shopped for merchandise and competed in popular NBA2K and Call of Duty games.

Gamers and fans were also greeted with appearances by FaZe Clan superstars FaZe Temperrr and FaZe Adapt along with a surprise visit from NBA All-Star and Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons. Guests watched on as FaZe Temperrr and FaZe Adapt competed in a head to head heated match of NBA2K at the PLLAY Gaming Station followed by an intimate meet & greet with fans.

"The tournament was a great way to build on the excitement around town for the All-Star Game. What really upped the adrenaline was PLLAY's involvement.," Duane Jackson, SLAM - Director of eSports Development. "PLLAY's new technology is going to be a literal game-changer for the gaming community."

"It only made good sense for PLLAY to team up with cultural sports powerhouse SLAM and eSports phenomena FaZe Clan, leading up to our commercial launch next month. Fans were able to experience firsthand the excitement that PLLAY will be bringing to the gaming culture," said Christine Krzyzanowski, co-founder of CMO PLLAY Labs, Inc.

PLLAY has developed patent pending technology that allows verification of winners in cash wager game play matches within a second of the match completing: this is groundbreaking in the gaming world. And something that allows for winners to be paid immediately.

"Everyone at PLLAY is entrenched in the gaming culture and everything that adds to that culture. We live it. We breath it. We love it. Because of that, our business model is unique in that we cater to the casual gamer. The one who does not want to be the best in the world, but the best in the moment. And who can enjoy that moment if it takes several hours or even days before they can even celebrate it?" added Krzyzanowski.

The company will officially introduce its product platform commercially to the market in March. Until then gamers can pre-register to join the wait list to get exclusive perks at www.PLLAY.me.

