Bondia™ Redefines Bone Health With a First-of-Its-Kind Synbiotic Medical Food Delivering an 85% Improvement in Bone Density Through the Gut–Bone Axis

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sōlaria Biō , a biotechnology company pioneering natural solutions for healthy aging, announced new mechanistic research that unlocks how the gut–bone axis can be leveraged to slow bone loss. This work was essential for demonstrating exactly how Sōlaria's bone-health product, Bōndia™, functions inside the body.

Sōlaria Biō Announces Breakthrough Study Demonstrating Connection Between Gut Barrier, Inflammation and Bone Health

The findings from this mechanistic study directly informed the clinical research that was published earlier this year in Osteoporosis International. The peer-reviewed research shows that Bōndia™ enhances gut barrier integrity, reduces inflammation, and suppresses bone-resorption.

With more than half of women over 50 affected by osteopenia or osteoporosis—conditions driven by estrogen decline, inflammation, and shifts in the gut microbiome—the need for safe, effective, long-term gut-targeted interventions has never been clearer. Bōndia™ meets this need as the first-in-class, high-potency synbiotic medical food shown to improve bone density by 85%.

"We are working to shift the bone health conversation toward early intervention, rather than waiting for osteoporosis to develop," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO, Sōlaria Biō. "These findings provide strong, peer-reviewed evidence for how gut-targeted intervention can create a preventative foundation before bone loss reaches critical levels."

Key Findings

Bōndia™ strengthens the gut barrier by enhancing epithelial barrier integrity, reducing the movement of inflammatory molecules into the bloodstream and addressing "leaky gut," a major driver of systemic inflammation.

Bōndia™ reduces inflammatory immune signals in immune-cell models that mimic inflammation associated with aging and elevated body fat levels.

Bōndia™ reduces osteoclast activity and directly inhibits osteoclast-mediated bone resorption (lower TRAP and CTX-1).

Published in the December 2025 issue of the Journal for Functional Foods, the findings mark a major breakthrough in understanding how targeting inflammation in the gut can measurably improve bone density and protect against age-related bone loss and reflect Sōlaria Biō's commitment to science-first, transparent, rigorous R&D.

In the continued pursuit of scientific advancement of bone health, Sōlaria Biō is collaborating with investigators at the Harvard Medical School affiliate Hebrew SeniorLife's Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research to conduct a large clinical trial to test whether Bōndia (SBD111) will help manage bone loss over 18 months in 220 women aged 60 years and above. The Study To Attenuate Resorption of Skeleton (STARS) trial is funded by the National Institute on Aging. In addition to Sōlaria Biō, collaborating institutions include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), Maine Medical Center and Tufts University. More information about this study can be found here.

Bōndia™ is now available to order directly at solaria.bio as well as through partner healthcare providers.

About Sōlaria Biō

Sōlaria Biō is a biotechnology company based in Waltham, MA, that's committed to advancing the future of aging and measurably improving collective health outcomes. The company has built a best-in-class strain catalog of bacterial and fungal diversity isolated from fresh fruits and vegetables, a database of their genomes, and a computational platform that uses AI to mine them to develop medical foods. Sōlaria Biō incorporates the highest level of scientific rigor into every aspect of its process, validating products in robust randomized, placebo-controlled clinical food trials to create novel solutions for managing inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit: solaria.bio .

