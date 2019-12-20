Slashdot Media to Merge with BIZX, LLC, Creating a Market Leader in B2B, Software, Technology, and Data

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Slashdot Media, the global leader in software and professional technology communities, today announced a merger with BIZX, LLC, a leading digital-media and big data company. The newly combined company will operate under the name Slashdot Media and will offer market-leading B2B software buying tools, performance marketing & demand generation advertising services, open source software development solutions, and technology comparison engines that will provide unparalleled value to clients and users. Slashdot Media will continue to operate iconic web brands such as SourceForge.net and Slashdot.org, and welcome a portfolio of hugely popular technology and telecommunications comparison-shopping sites including Wirefly.com and VoipReview.org from the BIZX portfolio of media properties. Together, the Slashdot Media brands will reach over 40 million viewers monthly.

"The combination of Slashdot Media's massive global audience, deep expertise in big data, and storied history in the internet technology marketing landscape with BIZX's innovative technology and services comparison-shopping engines will create a powerhouse in the B2B software, technology, and big data arenas," said Logan Abbott, Chief Operating Officer of Slashdot Media.

"Over the past few years, we've worked closely with Slashdot Media on a number of initiatives, so the merger naturally makes sense and will provide immediate and measurable value to clients and users," said Roger Sheppard, President of BIZX who will continue as President of the new combined entity. "Looking forward to 2020 and beyond, we are well positioned to provide our global audience with continued access to innovative technology solutions, premium content, and qualified vendors and our clients with integrated, intent-driven, and highly targeted marketing solutions that help them find, engage, and obtain new customers efficiently."

The headquarters for the combined company will be in San Diego, CA.

About Slashdot Media

Slashdot Media is a global leader in professional technology communities reaching millions of IT professionals, technology buyers, influencers, and enthusiasts around the world. Its iconic media properties -- Slashdot and SourceForge -- provide users with access to technology & software solutions, premium content, and collaborative technology news & information forums. SourceForge.net, launched in 1999, is one of the world's largest and most trusted open-source & B2B software repositories and directories featuring collaborative developer tools, premium content, and direct access to technology and software vendors. Slashdot (/.) is a vibrant online community that features technology-centric news and discussion and has been pioneering user-generated content, industry-expert dialogue and social media since 1997. Slashdot is "News for Nerds. Stuff that Matters." Slashdot Media delivers performance marketing and demand generation advertising solutions to B2B clients worldwide. Slashdot Media also owns and operates its proprietary big-data and marketing intelligence platform, Passport, which intelligently drives marketing campaigns and provides clients with unprecedented and transparent access to actionable campaign data & buyer insights.

About BIZX, LLC

BIZX, founded in 2003, has built and acquired hundreds of consumer and business focused websites ranging in subject matter from travel to telecommunications and from business advice to VoIP products and services. The Company also owns and operates a number of successful and highly ranked business and consumer products and services web sites that together serve millions of highly targeted visitors every month. BIZX sites include Wirefly.com and MyRatePlan.com, the leading comparison sites on the web for smartphones, cell phone plans, television, broadband Internet, insurance, and more, as well as VoipReview.org, the authority VoIP information and comparison site for both businesses and consumers.

