SlashNext Launches Email Spear Phishing Detection and Response for Microsoft 365

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in SaaS-based spear-phishing and human hacking defense across all digital channels and apps, today announced the SlashNext Email Detection and Response service for Microsoft 365. Current email defenses, including Microsoft 365 built-in security, miss up to 65% of targeted spear phishing, social engineering, business email compromise (BEC) and other malicious digital user attacks launched from legitimate, trusted sites. Now with SlashNext's email detection and response for Microsoft 365, organizations can detect these targeted attacks with pinpoint accuracy and remove them from individual infected user inboxes with one click remediation.

"Successful targeted spear-phishing continues to rise dramatically in the new work from anywhere world and represents the number one cybersecurity danger for organizations as they are now responsible for 95% of all breaches including the latest high-profile ransomware exploits," said Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. "Current anti-phishing defenses, such as secure email gateways, proxy/SASE and endpoint, simply miss targeted user threats at an alarming rate and our new AI-based email detection and response service for Microsoft 365 will prove it. Within minutes, the service will detect spear phishing and remove the number one cyber threat with one click."

Powerful, simple, secure, fast ROI:

Powerful – Unparalleled, 99.99% zero-hour spear phishing, social engineering, rogueware, scam, bank fraud and data exploit detection using patented SlashNext SEER TM AI finds and deletes attacks missed by relationship graphs, URL rewriting and sandboxing email security technologies. Industry-best one in 1 million false positive rate provides confidence in remediation.

– Unparalleled, 99.99% zero-hour spear phishing, social engineering, rogueware, scam, bank fraud and data exploit detection using patented SlashNext SEER AI finds and deletes attacks missed by relationship graphs, URL rewriting and sandboxing email security technologies. Industry-best one in 1 million false positive rate provides confidence in remediation. Simple – SaaS-based, five minutes to instant detection of spear phishing and other threats missed by current defenses by securely authenticating to the Microsoft Graph API using open authorization (OAuth). Respond immediately by user, group or company-wide to any threat identified.

– SaaS-based, five minutes to instant detection of spear phishing and other threats missed by current defenses by securely authenticating to the Microsoft Graph API using open authorization (OAuth). Respond immediately by user, group or company-wide to any threat identified. Secure – Trusted and verified partner of Microsoft, the service utilizes the strongest OAuth one-time token authentication and never stores data on disk to ensure zero loss of PII. Only customers have keys and authentication information.

– Trusted and verified partner of Microsoft, the service utilizes the strongest OAuth one-time token authentication and never stores data on disk to ensure zero loss of PII. Only customers have keys and authentication information. Fast ROI – Dramatically reduce the time it takes security teams, on average of three to five minutes per incident, to remove the threats missed by a Microsoft 365 with instant identification and deletion of all phishing emails. Payback period is in weeks.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing starts at $2,500 annually and includes up to 200 user email boxes secured. Each additional user email box starts at $12.50 per annual subscription. The service is immediately available for purchase through SlashNext, Microsoft Azure Marketplace or from an authorized reseller.

Take the /Next Phish Challenge to See How SlashNext Finds Threats Missed by Your SEG, proxy and endpoints

SlashNext is confident that your current security tools are missing up to 65% of the most dangerous threats and will prove it to you. Take the complimentary challenge by running the Microsoft 365 vulnerability assessment, doing a free trial of the SlashNext 360 defense-as-a-service, or simply put a suspicious URL in the /Next phish scanner missed by your secure email gateways, proxy, or endpoint service. TAKE THE CHALLENGE NOW

About SlashNext

SlashNext is the authority on spear-phishing and human hacking, leading the fight together with its partners to protect the world's internet users from targeted phishing anywhere. SlashNext 360° Defense Service utilizes our patented AI SEERTM technology to detect zero-hour phishing threats by performing dynamic run-time analysis on billions of URLs a day through virtual browsers and machine learning. Take advantage of SlashNext's phishing defense services using mobile apps, browser extensions, and APIs that integrate with leading mobile endpoint management and IR services.

