SlashNext Launches Industry's First Generative AI Solution for Email Security

New Release Applies AI to Solve Email Security Threats That Cause 90% of Breaches and Credential Thefts

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in SaaS-based Integrated Cloud Messaging Security across email, web, and mobile, today announced the launch of Generative HumanAI™, the industry's first artificial intelligence solution that uses generative AI to defend against advanced business email compromise (BEC), supply chain attacks, executive impersonation, and financial fraud. SlashNext now has the most comprehensive cloud email protection with link-based, attachment-based, and natural language-based BEC attacks.

This new solution joins SlashNext's existing HumanAI capabilities, which mimic human threat researchers by combining natural language processing, computer vision, and machine learning with relationship graphs and deep contextualization to thwart sophisticated multi-channel messaging attacks. Generative HumanAI anticipates vast numbers of potential AI-generated BEC threats by using AI data augmentation and cloning technologies to assess a core threat and then spawn thousands of other versions of that same core threat, which enables the system to train itself on possible variations.

SlashNext's solution already has a 99.9% detection rate with its existing AI capabilities. The addition of Generative HumanAI ensures customers will continue to have this same peace of mind, despite threat actors leveraging widely available AI tools to aid their efforts. Generative AI technologies can generate voice, text, and images in response to short prompts and simulate human-like responses faster than humans. Most famously, ChatGPT – a chatbot built by OpenAI and funded by Microsoft – can answer questions in clear, well-punctuated prose, and it has become the symbol of this powerful new AI wave.

"Generative AI tools like ChatGPT will have profound security ramifications to organizations as threat actors weaponize these tools to rapidly target users with tailored malware and BEC attacks," said Karen S. Evans, Former CIO at the Department of Homeland Security. "SlashNext Generative HumanAI anticipated the use of these new threat tactics and provides the only effective countermeasure to stop them today."

Threat researchers warn that generative AI is already being used maliciously to automate thousands of uniquely tailored phishing messages and variations of those messages, increasing the threat actor's success rate. Such emails reflect similar emotions and urgency as the originals, but with slightly altered wording that makes it hard to identify bots as the senders.

"BEC is a $43 billion problem for organizations, according to the FBI, and now with ChatGPT, the opportunities are boundless for hackers to modify code, simulate conversations and launch attacks faster than any human," said Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. "The addition of Generative AI to SlashNext's HumanAI platform represents a revolutionary breakthrough that provides the only effective prevention, by not only identifying current zero-hour BEC threats but also anticipating a massive number of future threats."

The SlashNext solution is patent pending and has been under development internally for over two years. SlashNext is at the forefront of multichannel messaging security, and its threat researchers recognized that generative AI would soon change the face of BEC attacks.

Features of HumanAI include:

BEC Generative AI Augmentation – Auto generates thousands of new BEC variants from today's threat to stop tomorrow's attacks.

– Auto generates thousands of new BEC variants from today's threat to stop tomorrow's attacks. Relationship Graphs & Contextual Analysis – A baseline of known-good communication patterns and writing styles for each employee and supplier to detect unusual communications and conversation styles.

– A baseline of known-good communication patterns and writing styles for each employee and supplier to detect unusual communications and conversation styles. Natural Language Processing – Analyzes text in email body and attachments for topic, tone emotion, intent, and manipulation triggers associated with social engineering tactics.

– Analyzes text in email body and attachments for topic, tone emotion, intent, and manipulation triggers associated with social engineering tactics. Computer Vision Recognition – Leverages SlashNext's LiveScan ™ to inspect URLs in real-time for any visual deviations such as image and layouts to detect credential phishing webpage. For instance, HumanAI uses computer vision to detect extremely subtle deviations from imposter Microsoft 365 log-in page and blocks access.

– Leverages SlashNext's LiveScan to inspect URLs in real-time for any visual deviations such as image and layouts to detect credential phishing webpage. For instance, HumanAI uses computer vision to detect extremely subtle deviations from imposter Microsoft 365 log-in page and blocks access. File Attachment Inspection – Analyze social engineering traits of attachments and malicious codes to stop ransomware.

– Analyze social engineering traits of attachments and malicious codes to stop ransomware. Sender Impersonation Analysis – Evaluates headline details and email authentication results to stop impersonation attacks.

SlashNext sources an enormous database for zero-hour detections to analyze 700,000 new threats per day. SlashNext HumanAI is extremely effective because it sources threats for human compromises with the most virtual sandbox crawlers of any security vendor. The unique differentiation of HumanAI is its ability to spot how threat actors play off human emotions, such as sending "Urgent!" requests that ask users to quickly take wrong actions based on fear. HumanAI simulates those same human emotions and behaviors in its detection process.

