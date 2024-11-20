SlashNext Launches Partner Program Designed for MSPs and MSSPs, Providing Partners with Integrated Email, Browser and Mobile Messaging Security Services

SlashNext appoints Ned D'Antonio as Global Head of MSPs to expand the reach of the company's advanced, AI-driven phishing protection platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext , the leader in next-gen AI cloud email and communications security, today announced the launch of the SlashNext MSP Partner Program to provide partners with advanced, AI-driven phishing protection to safeguard customers from sophisticated cyber threats and social engineering attempts across email, browser, and mobile messaging channels. Leading this initiative is Ned D'Antonio, who has been appointed SlashNext's Global Head of MSPs. D'Antonio brings to his new role more than 34 years of experience building and leading cross functional channel sales, and has held MSP leadership roles at a wide range of cybersecurity organizations including RSA, McAfee and Mimecast. In this role, D'Antonio is focused on strengthening relationships with existing MSP partners while expanding the program to bring new partners into the fold.

Created for collaboration with partners worldwide, SlashNext's MSP Partner Program is built with the richness and flexibility for MSPs to customize based on their own business model and customer requirements. With the new program, MSPs and MSSPs can leverage operational program benefits such as a multi-tenant customer management portal, real-time detection APIs, and customized enablement designed to accelerate time to value for both MSPs and their customers.

"At SlashNext, we have built our industry-leading email, web, mobile and messaging security solutions with MSPs in mind," said Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext. "We are committed to being a leading partner and solution for MSPs/MSSPs, and we are proud to deliver increased revenue opportunities and support services through the formal launch of our MSP partner program. I'm thrilled to have Ned join the team to lead this important initiative, and under his guidance, we will continue to make significant investments so partners and their customers can count on us to protect them from ever-evolving phishing and social engineering threats."

D'Antonio has worked specifically within the cybersecurity industry for more than 25 years and has a lengthy track record of developing highly successful channel and MSP programs within North America and globally. He is thoroughly attuned to the needs and operations of MSPs and MSSPs, and he builds programs that provide the customization and flexibility needed to enable partners to achieve high growth rates.

"SlashNext is building a program catered directly to the needs of their customers, the MSP, and the market," said Ned D'Antonio, Global Head of MSPs, SlashNext. "We recognize that both our customers and partners have very unique needs, and we are working closely with them to solicit input and ensure our keen understanding of the channel and MSP markets is reflected in our program. Our goal is to make SlashNext the clear choice for MSPs and MSSPs not just because the platform offers the greatest efficacy on the market, but also for the rich partner benefits offered by our program."

Benefits of the SlashNext MSP Partner Program include:

Access to SlashNext's Generative HumanAI TM Platform . SlashNext's advanced AI technology protects against zero-hour spear phishing, BEC, smishing and other socially engineered attacks across email, web, mobile and messaging apps.

. SlashNext's advanced AI technology protects against zero-hour spear phishing, BEC, smishing and other socially engineered attacks across email, web, mobile and messaging apps. Flexible Commitments and Licensing Options. SlashNext knows there is no one-size fits all when it comes to MSPs, and its partner program is designed to be customized to suit all needs. MSPs can choose a la carte or suite packaging, various term commitments, per customer or per volume licensing options, flexibility to move licenses from one customer to another and volume pricing tiers with scalable discounts. MSPs also own licensing, receive marketing support and co-branding opportunities and have access to customer assessments and trial programs.

SlashNext knows there is no one-size fits all when it comes to MSPs, and its partner program is designed to be customized to suit all needs. MSPs can choose a la carte or suite packaging, various term commitments, per customer or per volume licensing options, flexibility to move licenses from one customer to another and volume pricing tiers with scalable discounts. MSPs also own licensing, receive marketing support and co-branding opportunities and have access to customer assessments and trial programs. Accelerated Time to Value for MSPs and Customers. The SlashNext partner program includes operational benefits designed for a clear and fast path to value, including multi-tenant customer management system, APIs that deliver real-time phishing detection and forensics, customized sales and technical enablement, MSP technical support with rapid response times, customer success support and partner portal.

"By partnering with the SlashNext MSP/MSSP Program, Stratejm gains access to industry-leading phishing protection capabilities powered by innovative Generative HumanAI," said John B. Menezes, President and CEO of Stratejm, a Bell Canada company. "This partnership not only enhances our ability to defend against sophisticated threats like zero-hour attacks and BEC variants, but it also empowers our customers with real-time, multi-channel security across communication platforms. With a flexible and scalable licensing model, streamlined operations, and actionable insights, Stratejm can deliver exceptional value faster, ensuring that our clients receive proactive and adaptive security solutions to meet evolving cyber threats."

Learn more about SlashNext's MSP Partner Program in the official program guide here .

About SlashNext

SlashNext's mission is to protect individuals and organizations worldwide against the dangers of BEC, phishing, ransomware and other cybercrime attacks across all email, mobile, and web messaging channels. The SlashNext Complete™ integrated cloud email, mobile, and web messaging security platform utilizes patented SlashNext AI to detect, predict, and stop real-time messaging threats with extraordinary accuracy. Trusted by global organizations, SlashNext protects millions of mailboxes, endpoints, and APIs. Visit www.SlashNext.com to take advantage of SlashNext's award-winning Integrated Cloud Messaging Security service to safeguard your organization from BEC phishing and cybercrime today.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

ICR-Lumina for SlashNext

[email protected]

SOURCE SlashNext