SlashNext Launches Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers for Preemptive URL Threat Hunting and Live Scan Analysis

Emulating the behavior of regular browsers on physical machines, Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers easily detects phishing activity hiding behind CAPTCHAs and other obfuscation techniques commonly employed by threat actors

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in next-gen AI cloud email and communications security, today announced the launch of Project Phantom, zero-trust stealth mode browsers utilized by the company's messaging security platform, designed to see through obfuscation techniques commonly used by threat actors, and deliver enhanced protection against phishing and malware for all customers.

No technology is free of unintended consequences, as the cybersecurity community knows all too well. In recent years, well-intentioned companies offering free services such as CAPTCHA solutions and content delivery networks have inadvertently become tools that aid threat actors. For example, Cloudflare's Turnstile Services and similar CAPTCHA solutions, which are designed to improve user experience and verify human interactions, are commonly exploited as obfuscation techniques. CAPTCHAs are used to block crawlers employed by security services from accessing and analyzing phishing sites.

"Over 60% of malicious URLs delivered via email are protected by CAPTCHA, which is why we developed this unique technology to detect these threats before they compromise users," said Patrick Harr, CEO, SlashNext. "Our patented Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers behave exactly like a human user, interacting with CAPTCHAs to access phishing and other malicious content hidden behind these barriers for AI analysis. As a result, we uniquely detect and block these threats that others routinely miss."

With Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers, SlashNext can bypass obfuscation techniques employed by CAPTCHA services from Cloudflare, Google, and others. Additionally, these browsers uniquely uncover advanced threats hosted on trusted services like SharePoint, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe—constituting 50% of the threats SlashNext detects daily.

Leveraging SlashNext's Proactive AI, SlashNext detonates over 200 million URLs per day from various sources, such as newly registered domains, spam traps, ad networks, and customers. By applying cutting-edge techniques like computer vision, NLP, DOM inspection, and nested link analysis, SlashNext preemptively detects over 800,000 new URL threats daily. This combined approach enables SlashNext to identify 99.99% of URL-based threats with near-zero false positives, offering a critical 48-hour detection advantage over conventional methods.

Cybersecurity professionals are invited to observe the results first-hand of SlashNext's Project Phantom browsers as they secure users' email and browsers from phishing URLs. The URL scanning tool can also be a powerful analysis tool for security analysts and researchers alike.

Learn more about Project Phantom and SlashNext's URL analysis engine API.

Learn more about how cybercriminals are weaponizing generative AI and join SlashNext and the FBI for a webinar discussion on September 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. PT. Reserve your spot for the webinar.

About SlashNext

SlashNext's mission is to protect individuals and organizations worldwide against the dangers of BEC, phishing, ransomware and other cybercrime attacks across all email, mobile, and web messaging channels. The SlashNext Complete™ integrated cloud email, mobile, and web messaging security platform utilizes patented SlashNext AI to detect, predict, and stop real-time messaging threats with extraordinary accuracy. Trusted by global organizations, SlashNext protects millions of mailboxes, endpoints, and APIs. Visit www.SlashNext.com to take advantage of SlashNext's award-winning Integrated Cloud Messaging Security service to safeguard your organization from BEC phishing and cybercrime today.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

ICR-Lumina for SlashNext

[email protected]

SOURCE SlashNext