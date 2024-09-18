SlashNext Named Best Secure Messaging Solution for its Next Gen AI Email+ Security Platform in 2024 SC Awards

SlashNext honored as winner for superior protection against phishing and social engineering attacks across email, mobile, and web messaging applications

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in next-gen AI cloud email and communications security, today announced that it has been named Best Secure Messaging Solution in the 2024 SC Awards.

For nearly 30 years, the SC Awards has recognized the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the cybersecurity sector. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Nominees are evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges including cybersecurity professionals and leading industry experts, and winners are selected based on their ability to address the industry's most critical challenges.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation in secure messaging and named Best Secure Messaging Solution by the SC Awards," said Patrick Harr, CEO of SlashNext. "As organizations and individuals face a growing list of security threats on messaging platforms including email, mobile, SMS, and other communications applications such as WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and Slack, SlashNext's Next Gen AI Email+ Security platform provides superior protection against phishing and social engineering attacks. This award highlights our mission to protect users from zero-hour threats and cybercrime that occurs across all digital communication platforms."

SlashNext's solution addresses organizations' newest security needs associated with BEC/phishing through a combination of natural language processing, computer vision, machine learning, relationship graphs, BEC genAI augmentation, file attachment inspection, sender impersonation analysis, and deep contextualization. Extending protection across more than 1,000 messaging tools to thwart phishing, BEC, and other social engineering threats, SlashNext stops zero-hour threats in real time with a 99.99% detection rate, near zero false positives and up to 48 hours faster time to detection advantage.

"These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer," said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. "Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments."

Learn more about SlashNext's comprehensive solution for secure communications here .

About SlashNext

SlashNext's mission is to protect individuals and organizations worldwide against the dangers of BEC, phishing, ransomware and other cybercrime attacks across all email, mobile, and web messaging channels. The SlashNext Complete™ integrated cloud email, mobile, and web messaging security platform utilizes patented SlashNext AI to detect, predict, and stop real-time messaging threats with extraordinary accuracy. Trusted by global organizations, SlashNext protects millions of mailboxes, endpoints, and APIs. Visit www.SlashNext.com to take advantage of SlashNext's award-winning Integrated Cloud Messaging Security service to safeguard your organization from BEC phishing and cybercrime today.

