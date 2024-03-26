SlashNext Wins Gold for Best Email Security and Management at 2024 Globee® Awards

Next Gen AI messaging and collaboration security leader also receives Silver for Company of the Year in both Artificial Intelligence Security and Mobile Security

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlashNext, the leader in next gen AI cloud email, mobile and web messaging security is thrilled to announce its numerous wins at the 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards. The Globee Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally for 20 years, has honored SlashNext as a Gold winner in Email Security and Management and a Silver winner in Company of the Year – Artificial Intelligence in Security and Mobile Security. These recognitions underscore SlashNext's outstanding innovation and effectiveness in providing 360-degree AI user protection against targeted Business Email Compromise (BEC), advanced phishing, SMS phishing (Smishing), QR code phishing (quishing), account takeover and other socially engineered attacks, no matter the device or messaging channel.

BEC, advanced phishing and socially engineered attacks, many now AI-generated, continue to be the number one cyber threat category according to the recent FBI IC3 report, with losses reaching nearly $3B due to these attacks. And as noted in SlashNext's 2023 State of Phishing report, there has been a 1,265% increase in phishing links, smishing, quishing and BEC attacks across email and other messaging channels since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Gold winner for Best Email Security and Silver for Company of the Year in both AI and Mobile security at this year's Globee Cybersecurity Awards," says Patrick Harr, Chief Executive Officer at SlashNext. "Receiving these awards validates our innovative efforts and unwavering dedication to use our breakthrough SlashNext gen AI security to protect millions of organizations worldwide against the scourge of phishing, BEC and cybercrime attacks in all email, mobile and web messaging and communication channels."

"Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

In addition to the awards bestowed by the Globee's, SlashNext was also recognized as a finalist in the 2024 Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. The business awards program recognizes the organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.



About SlashNext Security

SlashNext's mission is to protect millions of organizations worldwide against the dangers of BEC, phishing and other cybercrime attacks in all email, mobile and web messaging and communication channels. Deployed in minutes, the SlashNext Complete™ integrated cloud email, mobile and web messaging security platform utilizes patented SlashNext AI technology to detect, predict and stop real-time messaging threats, SPAM and Graymail with extraordinary 99.9% accuracy in Microsoft 365, SMS/Text, Gmail, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Teams, and over 3K+ messaging and communication apps. SlashNext is trusted by global organizations with over eight million mailboxes, endpoints and APIs protected. Be extraordinary and take advantage of SlashNext's Integrated Cloud Messaging Security for email, browser, and mobile to protect your organization from BEC, phishing and cybercrime today. www.SlashNext.com

