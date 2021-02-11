Slate Asset Management Appoints First Chief Technology Officer to Support Growth Strategy

"As Slate continues to build on its successful use of data in asset management, transaction diligence and market intelligence, we're absolutely delighted to name Matt as our first CTO," said Blair Welch, Founding Partner.

Edgar has more than a decade's experience developing and managing software applications. Previously, Edgar worked in United Technologies' Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Space division, where he built secure applications for gathering and distributing intelligence across platforms. Edgar holds a Masters in Integrated Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from the University of Bath.

