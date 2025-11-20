Slate Aviation Continues Expansion of its Per-Seat Shuttle Service with New Routes Between Miami and New York City area and Long Island and Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to meet growing demand within its key regional markets, Slate Aviation®, has expanded its per-seat private shuttle service with new routes between Miami International Airport and the New York City area, as well as between Republic East Farmingdale Airport in Long Island and Palm Beach International Airport. The routes are available now through June 2026.

As part of the route introductions, Slate has opened a new, private passenger lounge at Miami International Airport's Signature Aviation complex,featuring private security screening and a seamless car-to-plane departure experience.. Flights are now available on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sundays between KMIA and Westchester (KHPN) and New York City. The flight schedule is as follows:

Monday

Departing KMIA at 11 a.m., arriving KHPN at 2 p.m.

Thursday

Departing KMIA at 11 a.m., arriving KHPN at 2 p.m.

Departing KHPN at 1 p.m., arriving at KMIA at 4 p.m.

Friday

Departing NYC at 2 p.m., arriving KMIA at 5 p.m.

Sunday

Departing KMIA at 12 noon, arriving KHPN at 3 p.m.

Departing KHPN at 5 p.m., arriving KMIA at 8 p.m.

The new Long Island service builds upon the premium shared charter provider's existing shuttle operations between New York and South Florida. Slate recently unveiled its renovated lounge, located at Atlantic Aviation at Palm Beach International Airport, which features a quiet private lounge with refreshments. The flight schedule is as follows:

Friday

Departing PBI 9:30 AM, arriving FRG 12:30 PM

Departing FRG 3:00 PM, arriving PBI 6:00 PM

Sunday

Departing PBI 2:30 PM, arriving FRG 5:30 PM

Departing FRG 7:00 PM, arriving PBI 10:00 PM

Slate's 18-seat all-business-class CRJ-200 aircraft offers the most comfortable and luxurious travel option between the Northeast and Florida, with private terminal departures from several convenient NYC airports (including select member-only terminals), nearly 50 inches of legroom and extendable foot and leg-rests at every seat, Avance L5 Wi-Fi and on-board streaming entertainment, along with curated gourmet dining by celebrated regional restaurants such as Buccan / Buccan Sandwich Shop by Clay Conley and Épicerie Boulud, and premium wine service by Slate's highly trained cabin attendants.

For more information, visit flyslate.com.

Media Contact:

Carli Brinkman, Carli PR

[email protected]

561.308-3683

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

[email protected]

561-702-7471

SOURCE Tri State Charter