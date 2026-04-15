Slate Aviation Releases Summer Schedule for its Per-Seat Shuttle Service, With More Non-Stop Routes to New Destinations

–Slate will offer routes between South Florida, New York City, Nantucket, and Westhampton Beach starting in June –

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to meet growing demand for its per-seat private shuttle service, Slate Aviation®, has released its Summer 2026 schedule with the addition of Westhampton, NY (KFOK) and the seasonal return of Nantucket (KACK). Slate will continue its flights connecting Palm Beach (KPBI), Fort Lauderdale (KFLL), and Miami (KMIA) with the New York City area and Westchester (KHPN).

The new schedule and routes launch on June 1 and will continue through August. In the last year, Slate Aviation has added routes to and from Miami and unveiled renovated lounges at all South Florida and New York City airports from which it flies.

"We launched our summer service last June and we experienced high demand and robust sales, with our clients enjoying the access to Nantucket and asking for flights to the Hamptons," said Heather Maguire, co-owner of Slate Aviation. "We are happy to accommodate our guests with an expanded summer schedule and newly refurbished lounges. We anticipate a very busy summer."

The Summer flight schedule, starting on June 1, is as follows:

New York-South Florida

Monday

Departing KFLL at 9:30 a.m. arriving KHPN, arriving KHPN at 12:30 p.m.

Departing KPBI at 10:30 a.m. arriving New York City area at 1:30 p.m.

Departing New York City area at 4:30 p.m., arriving at KMIA at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Departing KPBI at 9:30 a.m., arriving KHPN at 12:30 p.m.

Departing KMIA at 10:30 a.m., arriving New York City area at 1:30 p.m.

Departing New York City area at 3:30 p.m., arriving FLL at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Departing KFLL at 2 p.m., arriving New York City area at 5 p.m.

Departing KHPN at 3:30 p.m., arriving KPBI at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Departing New York City area at 9:30 a.m., arriving KFLL at 12:30 p.m.

Departing KFLL at 2:30 p.m., arriving KHPN at 5:30

Friday

Departing KPBI at 10:30 a.m., arriving to KHPN at 1:30 p.m.

Departing KHPN at 12 noon, arriving to KFLL at 3 p.m.

Departing KHPN at 3:30 p.m., arriving to KPBI at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Departing KFLL at 12:30 p.m., arriving to New York City area at 3:30 p.m.

Departing KPBI at 1:30 p.m., arriving to KACK at 4:30 p.m.

Departing New York City area at 5:30 p.m., arriving to KMIA at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Departing KFLL at 11 a.m., arriving KHPN at 2 p.m.

Departing KMIA at 1 p.m., arriving New York City area at 4 p.m.

Departing KHPN at 3:30 p.m., arriving KFLL at 6:30 p.m.

Departing New York City area at 6 p.m., arriving KFLL at 9 p.m.

Nantucket

Monday

Departing KHPN at 1 p.m., arriving KACK at 2 p.m.

Departing KACK at 4:30 p.m., arriving KPBI at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Departing KPBI at 1:30 p.m., arriving to KACK at 4:30 p.m.

Departing KACK at 6 p.m., arriving to KPBI at 9 p.m.

Westhampton Beach

Thursday

Departing KPBI at 2 p.m., arriving KFOK at 5 p.m.

Departing KFOK at 6 p.m., arriving to KPBI at 9 p.m.

Sunday

Departing KPBI at 12:30 p.m., arriving KFOK at 3:30 p.m.

Departing KFOK at 5:30 p.m., arriving KPBI at 8:30 p.m.

Slate's 18-seat all-business-class CRJ-200 aircraft offers the most comfortable and luxurious travel option between the Northeast and Florida, with private terminal departures from several convenient NYC airports (including select member-only terminals), nearly 50 inches of legroom and extendable foot and leg-rests at every seat, Avance L5 Wi-Fi and on-board streaming entertainment, along with curated gourmet dining by celebrated regional restaurants such as Buccan / Buccan Sandwich Shop by Clay Conley, and Épicerie Boulud, as well as premium cocktail and wine service by Slate's highly trained cabin attendants.

Bookings are available at flyslate.com or the Slate mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. Guests can receive preferred summer pricing when they download the new Slate Aviation app, https://app.flyslate.com/, and will also receive $250 off their first booking in the new app.

About Tri State Charter and Slate Aviation®

For more information, visit flyslate.com.

Media Contact:

Carli Brinkman, Carli PR

[email protected]

561.308-3683

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

[email protected]

561-702-7471

SOURCE Slate Aviation