Slate Flosser Launches Nationwide at Target with Dentist-Invented 3-in-1 Oral Care Tool

The nationwide rollout features the Slate Mini Flosser, a PFAS-free, reusable 3-in-1 tool designed for whole-mouth cleaning at home and on the go, now available in 844 Target stores and on Target.com.

SPOKANE, Wash., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning oral care company Slate Flosser, the dentist-invented brand known for its 3-in-1 flossing technology, has officially launched nationwide in 844 Target stores across the United States and on Target.com, marking a major retail milestone for the female-founded company focused on simplifying daily and travel-friendly oral care routines.

The expansion builds on the brand's growth since its viral Kickstarter debut and continued traction among both consumers and dental professionals, with Slate flossing tools now used by over 150,000 consumers, dentists, and hygienists worldwide.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to remove the barriers that make people skip flossing, whether at home or while traveling," said Brynn MacLennan, Founder and CEO of Slate Flosser. "Launching at Target allows us to make whole-mouth oral care more accessible and easier to maintain as part of everyday routines."

The nationwide launch features the Slate Mini Flosser, a compact, travel-friendly 3-in-1 oral care tool that combines flossing, gum brushing, and tongue scraping in one reusable device. Invented by a dentist, the tool is designed to simplify multiple oral care steps into a single, routine-friendly format that supports more consistent flossing habits both at home and on the go.

Unlike traditional string floss, disposable floss picks, or bulkier water flossers, the Slate Mini Flosser is designed for portability and ease of use, making it suitable for travel, work, and daily routines where convenience often determines whether people floss consistently.

Key features include:

3-in-1 design: flossing, gum brushing, and tongue scraping





Compact, portable format designed for travel and on-the-go use





Woven floss paired with silicone gum brushes for a gentle, thorough clean





Triple-row tongue scraper for whole-mouth hygiene





PFAS/PTFE-free, non-toxic materials





Reusable design intended to reduce reliance on single-use plastic floss picks





Infused with nano-hydroxyapatite, an ingredient commonly used in oral care to support enamel care in hard-to-reach areas

Slate first gained recognition with its patented 3-in-1 electric flosser following a viral Kickstarter campaign that helped the company reach seven-figure revenue in its early growth stage. The brand has since been featured in outlets including Goop, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, Allure, and Well+Good, and recognized with multiple industry awards, including a Men's Health Grooming Award and Best New Dental Product honors.

Founded by a team that includes a dentist inventor, Slate focuses on modernizing traditional flossing through design-forward, non-toxic tools that support whole-mouth cleaning beyond brushing alone and align with growing consumer demand for routine-friendly, sustainable oral care products.

The Slate Mini Flosser is now available at select Target stores nationwide and on Target.com for $9.99, located in the men's personal care aisle. Slate Flosser products, including the Slate Electric Flosser and Slate Mini Flosser, are also available on Amazon and at slateflosser.com.

About Slate Flosser

Invented by a dentist and co-founded by a woman, Slate Flosser is an award-winning oral care brand focused on making flossing easier, more consistent, and more approachable through design-forward, reusable tools that support whole-mouth cleaning. Launched through a viral Kickstarter campaign and now used by over 100,000 consumers and dental professionals worldwide, the brand has been featured in Goop, Allure, BuzzFeed, POPSUGAR, and Well+Good and is the only electric flosser to win oral care awards from the dental space.

